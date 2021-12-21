Through the first two weeks of the current Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim season, the La Plata High School squad is off to a fast start thanks largely to a quartet of talented female swimmers of four different graduating classes.
La Plata swim coach Mary Jane Cupples is always reluctant to highlight the efforts of only one or two of her swimmers, but sophomore Addy Donnick has already earned the spotlight courtesy of several performances. A key member of two Warriors’ relays that also include senior Emma French, junior Kaeleigh Cupples and freshman Jadyn Woolsey, Donnick has the potential to be a dominant force through her three high school seasons in the pool.
“Our relays are going to be very good this year,” said Donnick, who had earlier set pool and team records in the 200 free and 500 free against Northern and 100 fly (59.85) and 100 back (58.64). “I’ve been happy with the start to the season, but I really want to keep dropping time all winter. In most meets I will swim my main events, but against Northern coach [Mary Jane Cupples] put me in the 500 because she needed someone in there.”
Last weekend in an NCAP meet at the University of Maryland in which she swam in the women’s open group, Donnick earned spots in the finals of the 50-yard freestyle (23.77), 100 backstroke (56.40) and 100 freestyle (51.74). Maryland is normally the site of the Maryland State High School swim championships where Donnick is hoping to cap the season with several titles.
Last week Charles County swim coaches and athletic directors confirmed that Lackey High School will host the inaugural Charles County Swim Championships on Saturday, Jan. 8. Each team will be permitted to enter two swimmers in each event and Donnick will be favored in two individual events and the Warriors’ relays that include her, Cupples, French and Woolsey will be virtually impossible to upend at that meet.
Like La Plata, Northern has one of the best female relay combinations in SMAC as junior Alexia Zaidi and sophomores Aspen Gallaudet, Laila Smith and Mary Katherine Stum combined to win both the 200 medley relay (1:56.72) and the 400 free relay (3:48.49). Gallaudet won both the 100 free (55.40) and 100 back (1:06.48), while Zaidi took both the 200 IM (2:12.79) and 100 breast (1:09.90).
“It’s so exciting just being able to have a swim season this year,” said Gallaudet, who also competes for Kings Landing in Prince-Mont Swim League action each summer. “Last year we had a number of practices and it looked like we were going to have a short season, but then it got canceled. I really enjoy being part of this team and being a part of these two relays with Alexia, Laila and Mary Katherine.”
