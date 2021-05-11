One year after watching their senior classmates suffer through an entire spring without being able to put their finishing touches on their respective prep careers, the La Plata High School boys lacrosse coaches and current senior players are enjoying the chance to compete in upward of a dozen games this spring.
Through the first half of the current Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division schedule, the La Plata boys lacrosse team is 4-0 including an 8-7 victory over North Point and a 21-7 triumph against McDonough. Seniors Jackson Hebb and Nate Easter and first-year coach Luke Bayer, who took over the helm prior to the aborted 2020 campaign, are enjoying the current one.
"It's been great just being able to have a season," said Easter, who is headed to Coker University for men's lacrosse this fall. "For a long time we weren't sure that we were going to have a season. It was tough not being able to play last spring and it was even harder for all [11] seniors that we had on the team. Our goal is to go undefeated and reach the championship game [on May 25]."
While Easter is headed to college for men's lacrosse, Hebb is going to head in a different direction once his La Plata playing days are over. Hebb is planning to enroll in an electrician school after graduating this spring and focus on his career.
"It was tough not being able to have a season [in 2020], so being able to play this year means a lot," Hebb said. "Especially knowing this is going to be my last year of playing. I've always wanted to be an electrician, so really going to college for an education and playing [lacrosse] in college was never really a consideration for me."
First-year coach Luke Bayer took over the reins from his father, Kris Bayer, who opted to spend the next four years as a spectator watching his son, Josh Bayer, play at the University of Delaware. In one sense, Luke Bayer is carrying on his father's tradition of overseeing one of the top squads in the SMAC Potomac Division.
"I think we had 11 seniors on the roster last year and it was difficult for those guys not being able to have a season," Bayer said. "It was tough for our younger guys, too, because if they didn't have a season this year they would have gone into next spring having not played in three years, really. I'm glad for these guys that they get to play nine or 10 games this season."
La Plata and McDonough were tied at 2-2 midway through the first quarter last week, but the Warriors scored the last two goals of the opening frame then the first six of the second quarter. Following a frenetic third period in which the teams combined for 13 goals, La Plata took a 16-7 lead into the fourth quarter and scored the only five goals that frame for a commanding 21-7 triumph.