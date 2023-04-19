La Plata High School pitcher Kyla Istvan fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday’s non-conference game against Southern of Anne Arundel County. Istvan blanked the Bulldogs on three hits and the Warriors broke open the game by plating 10 runs in the second en route to a 12-0 victory.
Perhaps already seasoned by a pair of losses against perennial Southern Maryland Athletic Conference powers earlier this spring, the La Plata High School softball team is perhaps beginning to peak at the right time as evidenced by the Warriors 12-0 victory over visiting Southern High of Anne Arundel County on Tuesday in a non-conference clash.
La Plata (8-2) began the season with a tough, 2-0 setback against defending 2A state champion Calvert and later would suffer a 10-2 defeat against 3A state runner-up Chopticon in a game the Warriors led early before being felled by mistakes. On Tuesday afternoon against Southern (4-7), it was a moderate role reversal of sorts as the Warriors benefited from a bevy of Bulldogs mistakes en route to a lopsided, five-inning victory.
“We’ve got a really young team this year with only two senior starters, so we were a little nervous when we opened the season with Calvert,” said La Plata coach Keith Sanderson. “We allowed a couple of unearned runs with two outs in that game and that was the difference. Against Chopticon, we led early then we had a couple of errors and that game just got away from us.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Sanderson sent junior Kyla Istvan to the circle and the Warriors gave her plenty of support, in the field and at the plate. Istvan allowed two hits and a walk in the first, but Kaycee Catterton, who singled and advanced to second when Kaylynn Brown walked, was inexplicably picked off second. Bulldogs pitcher Kelly Medhurst followed with a single, which could have potentially scored Catterton had she not been erased at second.
La Plata claimed the lead by getting one run in the first against Medhurst, although the freshman hurler who competes for the Northern-Calvert Fury travel organization should have escaped unharmed. The Warriors got an unearned run in the first on a two-out single by sophomore shortstop Peyton Buckler then broke the game open by scoring 10 times on six hits in the second, with nine of those runs being unearned.
“I like batting cleanup and going up and looking for something to hit,” said Buckler, who went 3-for-3 on Tuesday with four runs batted in and another scored. “I just try to take an aggressive approach when I’m at the plate. I thought I was seeing the ball well today and I was able to make good contact.”
While Medhurst got little to no support from her fielders on Tuesday, allowing 12 runs, one earned, on eight hits while collecting four strikeouts, Istvan held the Bulldogs scoreless through three complete while allowing three hits and fanning four. Catterton had two singles and Brown had another, but outside of the first inning the Bulldogs never seriously threatened to score.
La Plata broke the game wide open in the second by scoring 10 runs on six hits and three costly errors, accounting for nine unearned runs against Medhurst. Buckler drove singled home two runs and scored that inning and Olivia Hutchins singled home another run, while catcher Annabelle Hall was credited with a sacrifice fly and an RBI on a ball in which the Bulldogs’ center fielder dropped.
La Plata senior center fielder Raelynn Hood plated a run with a squeeze bunt back to Medhurst and scored on a single by Chloe Sullivan. Warriors’ freshman pinch-hitter Riley Hall walked and scored in the bottom of the third on Buckler’s third run-producing single of the day, although that run would be deemed unearned against Medhurst.
“We had four great senior leaders on the team last year when i was a junior and I just tried to learn from them and lead by example this year,” said Hood, who is considering a real estate career and possibly playing softball at the College of Southern Maryland. “We have a lot of talented, younger players on this year. I love playing against teams like Calvert and Chopticon. They really bring out the best in me and all of the players on this team.”