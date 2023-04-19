Perhaps already seasoned by a pair of losses against perennial Southern Maryland Athletic Conference powers earlier this spring, the La Plata High School softball team is perhaps beginning to peak at the right time as evidenced by the Warriors 12-0 victory over visiting Southern High of Anne Arundel County on Tuesday in a non-conference clash.

La Plata (8-2) began the season with a tough, 2-0 setback against defending 2A state champion Calvert and later would suffer a 10-2 defeat against 3A state runner-up Chopticon in a game the Warriors led early before being felled by mistakes. On Tuesday afternoon against Southern (4-7), it was a moderate role reversal of sorts as the Warriors benefited from a bevy of Bulldogs mistakes en route to a lopsided, five-inning victory.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews