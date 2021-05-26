En route to capturing the Maryland Class 2A State championships in the spring of 2018 and 2019, the La Plata High School softball team benefited from stellar pitching, superb defense and a potent batting lineup in their successful bids for the state crown.
Tuesday afternoon in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division championship game against visiting North Point, the Warriors again were beneficiaries of all three facets as well as several Eagles’ miscues en route to a 7-1 victory. In essence, the reigning two-time state champions can next attempt a three-peat when the revived state playoffs get under way on June 7.
La Plata sophomore hurler Jenna Goldey limited the Eagles to one unearned run on four hits, two hit batters and one walk and helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. She drove in the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the first and La Plata added two more runs in the second, another in the third and two more in the fourth.
“I like going out there and pitching with the lead,” said Goldey, who retired 12 straight Eagles at one stretch on Tuesday then saw her bid for a shutout end when the Eagles plated an unearned run in the seventh. “I know if the other team puts the ball in play that I have a great defense behind me.”
La Plata junior catcher Morgan Gleason went 1-for-4, but twice reached on throwing errors and scored twice. She singled and scored in a pivotal fourth when the Warriors extended the lead to 7-0 by plating a pair of two-out runs. Shortstop Raelynn Hood singled and scored in the second and delivered a run with a sacrifice fly in the third.
“The difference today was the errors,” said North Point first-year coach Troy Richardson. “We had five errors that led to [five] unearned runs. I thought Madison [Kavlick] did a nice job pitching for us. If you limit the mistakes it’s a 1-1 game.”
