Following an extended weather delay and considerable debate on how to decide the suspended contest, the La Plata Post 82 legion squad upended host St. Mary’s Post 255 by 6-2 on Wednesday evening at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park to sweep the best-of-three District Tournament series two games to none.
La Plata, which went undefeated in league play during the regular season, had rallied for a 5-4, walk-off victory at home on Monday on a single by Bradley Hill and then owned a 3-1 lead when Mother Nature intervened and halted the second game early on Tuesday at at the park in St. Mary’s County. Post 255 led 1-0 after five, but Post 82 rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth for a 3-1 lead when play was suspended due to lightning in the area.
While players and parents departed not knowing their fate, coaches from both teams convened in the third base dugout awaiting to hear from league officials. Since the game was suspended, La Plata coaches assumed it would be resumed from that point on Wednesday with their squad owning a 3-1 lead while Post 255 had one runner on first with one out.
Roughly an hour after the players had departed and all the stadium lights were turned off, coaches from both teams finally got word that St. Mary’s had been awarded a 1-0 win, based on its lead after five complete innings.
However, local and National American Legion National bylaws stipulate that all suspended tournament games must be completed from the point of suspensions.
So on Wednesday morning both teams were informed that the game would, in fact, be resumed from its suspended point later that evening.
With a runner on first, La Plata reliever Dalton Richardson, a recent Lackey High School graduate, retired the first two batters he faced to preserve the 3-1 lead through six complete. Then Post 82 padded its advantage in the seventh as Brett Michael belted a two-run homer and Nate Michael drove in another run with a single and Richardson limited Post 255 to run one in the seventh to earn the save.
“When we got here with just a 3-1 lead, I was still a little nervous,” said La Plata Post 82 coach Ray Michael. “But once we got a couple of runs in the seventh I could breathe a little easier. When the season started, this was one of our goals to follow in the footsteps of what Steve’s team did last year and compete for the State championship.”
On Tuesday before the storms arrived to provide an inconclusive end to an abbreviated contest, St. Mary’s Post 255 broke a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the fifth when Dalton Wetherald had a two-out single, took second on a wild pitch then scored on a single by Hunter Lee, who took second on the throw home.
“Both pitchers threw extremely well,” said St. Mary’s Post 255 coach Steve Zumpano. “We finally were able to get a couple of hits with runners on base, but then we had a few mistakes in the next inning that kind of hurt us. But this is a young team, not like like last year. This wasn’t the result we wanted, but we still have a chance to get to the state tournament and there’s nothing wrong with two teams representing Southern Maryland up there.”
La Plata immediately responded with three runs in the top of the sixth against Dylan Rowe, who was technically awarded the win in the suspended game. Brett Michael had a one-out single, took second and third on a throwing error by Rowe then scored on a double by Andrew Legenzie and catcher Ryan Prehoda followed with a two-run homer that vaulted La Plata to a 3-1 lead.
“Their guy [Rowe] pitched really well and so did our guy [Brown].” said La Plata coach Ray Michael. “We were finally able to put a couple of hits together in the sixth to take the lead. I’m glad that everyone finally got together to resolve the situation and let us finish out the game [on Wednesday].”
In the bottom of the sixth on Tuesday evening, T.J. Alvey had a one-out single then one flash of lightning prompted the umpires to halt the game. Ten minutes later the rains began and following a modest shower and several more flashes of lightning and claps of thunder, the umpires notified both teams that the game was being called. Although that only prompted more questions than answers over the next hour until the remaining coaches finally departed.
By virtue of winning on Wednesday, La Plata earns an automatic berth in the American Legion State Tournament beginning on July 22 at McCurdy Field in Frederick, while St. Mary’s, which won the district, state and region tournaments last year, can earn a wild card berth in the tourney by beating Laurel at Severna Park on Saturday morning.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews