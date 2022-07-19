Coaches and players from the La Plata Post 82 American Legion baseball team gather on the field in front of the team’s dugout at La Plata High School earlier this summer. La Plata won the Frank Riley American Legion tournament and will next head to the Maryland State Tournament beginning on Friday, July 22, at McCurdy Field in Frederick County.
Not long after the final out was recorded in La Plata Post 82’s 6-2 victory over St. Mary’s Post 255 last Wednesday evening in the second game of the Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament at Chancellors Run Park in the resumption of a suspended contest the night before, both teams realized that they could very well see one another again this month.
La Plata earned an automatic berth in the Maryland State Tournament courtesy of sweeping St. Mary’s two games to none, while Post 255 still had the chance to earn a wild card spot in the tourney by upending Laurel Post 62, 6-4, in a play-in game on Saturday morning at Severna Park High School. Now there is a slim chance the teams could meet again on Saturday night.
La Plata had emerged as the best team in the Frank Riley league all summer and last week it topped St. Mary’s 5-4 and 6-2 to capture the best-of-three series in two games. Post 82 trailed 1-0 through five innings of the second game, but rallied with three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings for a 6-2 victory in the completion of a suspended game the night before that eventually had been awarded to Post 255.
“When we started the season, our main goal was to follow in the footsteps of what St. Mary’s did last year,” said La Plata coach Ray Michael. “They had such a tremendous run last year winning the state and region tournament and getting all the way to the world series. Our goal coming into this year was to try and duplicate what they did a year ago.”
On Saturday morning, three days after being upended by La Plata in the District Tournament, St. Mary’s Post 255 earned a wild card berth in the State tournament by edging Laurel, 6-4. Starting pitcher Greg Keobke limited Post 62 to two runs in 6 1/3 to collect the win and Andrew Peed belted a two-run homer in the sixth while Derek Zumpano and T.J. Alvey had two hits apiece.
“We really didn’t play our best game [on Saturday] but we were still able to get the job done and get back to the state tournament,” said St. Mary’s coach Steve Zumpano. “Greg did an outstanding job for us today. We jumped on them early, but they kept chipping away at us in the later innings. When Andrew [Peed] hit that homer in the sixth, we really didn’t think it was that important at the time.”
St. Mary’s scored two runs in the first then added two more runs in the fifth for a 4-1 lead and extended the margin to 6-1 in the sixth. Laurel rallied for three runs in the seventh, but Post 255 escaped to earn its second straight trip to the State tournament. Post 255 will face Caroline Post 29 at 1 p.m on Friday, while La Plata will face host Frederick at 7 p.m. that night.
Coincidentally, if both La Plata and St. Mary’s win on Friday they would actually meet in a winners’ bracket game on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The state tournament is a double-elimination format, with the championship game and potential “if” game both scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, at Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys, a former minor league, single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
“It’s funny to think that we could see La Plata on Saturday,” Zumpano said. “I am glad that two teams from Southern Maryland were able to qualify for the state tournament. Ray called me to get an update today and then congratulated me after the game. We’re definitely not the odds-on favorite to win it this year, but we’re glad we have the chance to defend the title.”