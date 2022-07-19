La Plata Post 82 heads to state tournament

Coaches and players from the La Plata Post 82 American Legion baseball team gather on the field in front of the team’s dugout at La Plata High School earlier this summer. La Plata won the Frank Riley American Legion tournament and will next head to the Maryland State Tournament beginning on Friday, July 22, at McCurdy Field in Frederick County.

 Courtesy photo

Not long after the final out was recorded in La Plata Post 82’s 6-2 victory over St. Mary’s Post 255 last Wednesday evening in the second game of the Frank Riley American Legion District Tournament at Chancellors Run Park in the resumption of a suspended contest the night before, both teams realized that they could very well see one another again this month.

La Plata earned an automatic berth in the Maryland State Tournament courtesy of sweeping St. Mary’s two games to none, while Post 255 still had the chance to earn a wild card spot in the tourney by upending Laurel Post 62, 6-4, in a play-in game on Saturday morning at Severna Park High School. Now there is a slim chance the teams could meet again on Saturday night.

