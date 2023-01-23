Last Friday evening when the La Plata High School swim team recorded victories in both the boys and girls team events against host Huntingtown and McDonough at the Hall Aquatic Center, the Warriors were able to flex their muscle while displaying ample versatility.

La Plata's boys topped Huntingtown 161-110 and the Warriors upended McDonough 175-89, with the Hurricanes' boys earning a split by topping the Rams 165-102 on Jan. 20. On the girls' side, La Plata defeated Huntingtown 159-110 and virtually doubled up McDonough 180-89, while the Hurricanes' girls dispatched the Rams 179-94.


