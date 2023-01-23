Male swimmers from Huntingtown, La Plata and McDonough prepare for the start of the boys' 500-yard freestyle last Friday afternoon at the Hall Aquatic Center. Huntingtown freshman Carlo Riano won that event in 5:46.22, but the Warriors won the team events over the Hurricanes and Rams.
La Plata High School sophomore Jadyn Woolsey is well on her way to capturing the girls' 100-yard breaststroke last Friday afternoon when the Warriors girls upended host Huntingtown and McDonough at the Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.
La Plata High School junior Addy Donnick dives into the pool for the anchor leg of the girls' 400-yard freestyle relay. Donnick had previously won both the 50 free and the 100 free and led the Warriors to victories over Huntingtown and McDonough last Friday afternoon at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.
Last Friday evening when the La Plata High School swim team recorded victories in both the boys and girls team events against host Huntingtown and McDonough at the Hall Aquatic Center, the Warriors were able to flex their muscle while displaying ample versatility.
La Plata's boys topped Huntingtown 161-110 and the Warriors upended McDonough 175-89, with the Hurricanes' boys earning a split by topping the Rams 165-102 on Jan. 20. On the girls' side, La Plata defeated Huntingtown 159-110 and virtually doubled up McDonough 180-89, while the Hurricanes' girls dispatched the Rams 179-94.
Last winter La Plata was among the top squads at the Maryland State Swim Championships at the University of Maryland and last Friday both its boys and girls teams proved stellar. In the opening events, the Warriors' male quartet of sophomores Clinton Cupples and Gavin Abelende, freshman Landon Abelende, sophomore and junior Nathan Todd captured the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.13).
Then in the next event, junior Addy Donnick, sophomore Jadyn Woolsey and freshmen Rylin Mussante and Ashlyn Milani combined to take the girls' 200 medley relay (2:00.50). Donnick, who garnered four gold medals last winter at the State Championships, would later take the 50 free (24.68) and the 100 free (54.99) then later anchored the 400 free relay (4:05.64) that opened with Milani, Woolsey and Kaeleigh Cupples.
"We were still trying to mix and match a few things," said Donnick, who has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. "Right now, I am just going in different events wherever I am needed. We're still in the toughest parr of our training right now, so after we get a little break I should be able to drop time again in my events."
Cupples captured the 200 free (2:14.51) by nearly 15 seconds and she later won the 100 backstroke (1:08.16) by more than 10 seconds. Woolsey prevailed easily in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.80), Mussante took the 100 butterfly (1:12.48) and Milani scored in the 200 individual medley (2:41.13) and also edged Huntingtown sophomore Lindsey Post in the 500 free.
Huntingtown junior Tommy Biehn captured the 200 free (1:59.18), then Gavin Abelende prevailed easily in the 200 IM (2:09.93) for La Plata. Warriors' sophomore Clinton Cupples edged junior teammate Todd in the 50 free then Gavin Abelende pulled away from Biehn to capture the 100 butterfly. Todd won the 100 free (50.43) for La Plata, but Huntingtown freshman Carlo Riano prevailed in the 500 free (5:46.22).
Todd, junior Mario Curts, Gavin Abelende and Cupples combined to take the 200 free relay (1:32.36) for the Warriors, then Huntingtown senior Lincoln Johnson took the 100 back (1:05.98). After Clinton Cupples captured the 100 breast (1:06.42), Landon Abelende, Steven Smith, Daniel Kang and Curtis combined to take the 400 free relay (3:50.69).