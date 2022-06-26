In a game pitting two teams on opposite ends of the Frank Riley American Legion standings presently, the La Plata Post 82 squad upended Calvert 7-1 on a recent Thursday afternoon, as recent La Plata High School graduate Chet Bowling belted a solo homer and collected four runs batted in.
During his playing days with the Warriors, Bowling was part of two, 2A state championship teams and recently participated in the Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Camden Yards where he had a sharp single up the middle. Last week he played a key role in helping La Plata Post 82 (6-0) upend Calvert, going 3-for-3 with a solo homer and a sac fly and four RBI.
"I really wasn't trying to do too much," Bowling said of his performance against Calvert. "I just went up there nice and relaxed and looking for something good to hit. Honestly, I didn't think I got all of that home run. I was kind of surprised when it went over."
La Plata gained the early advantage in the bottom of the first when Colton Sweeney singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch then scored on Bowling's first hit of the day. Calvert (0-5 overall, 0-2 in the league) drew even in the top of the third when Dalton Scruggs singled to lead off the frame then later scored on a one-out single by Owen Maloney, but that was the only blemish on starting pitcher Dylan Brown's five-inning outing.
But the Post 82 squad immediately answered in the home half of the inning when Bowling belted a solo shot off Calvert southpaw starter Chase Waddell. Bowling added another RBI in the home half of the fifth when his single to center scored Post 82 courtesy runner Andrew Mehall. Waddell would toss all six frames, but took the loss after allowing seven runs, five earned.
"I thought out guys played a lot better today than the last time we faced them," said Calvert coach Tom Maloney, referring to a 13-3 setback at Calvert. "We played three games in Cumberland over the weekend, so we didn't have three guys here today. But the guys who played all played well. It was a tight game until the last inning."
La Plata's lone run in the fifth was unearned and its final run of the day was also unearned. But Waddell encountered trouble in the sixth, issuing a walk to Sweeney to load the bases then hit Andrew Leginze with a pitch to force in a run. Ryan Phahoda followed with a bloop single to left that plated a run and Bowling followed with a sac fly to right for another RBI.
Calvert will travel to Thomas Stone High School to face Hughesville Post 238 on July 1 before concluding the regular season slate against St. Mary's Post 255 on Thursday, July 7, at Chancellor's Run Regional Park. La Plata will travel to Severn Post 276 on Tuesday, July 5, then conclude its league slate by hosting Severna Park Post 175 on Thursday, July 7, at La Plata High School.
Calvert, Hughesville, La Plata and St. Mary's will then compete in the Frank Riley League District Championship tournament beginning on Monday, July 11, with the championship game slated for Thursday, July 14, and a potential "if" game on Friday, July 15. The American Legion Department of Maryland State Championship Tournament is being held at McCurdy Field in Frederick July 22-26, and the winner of that tournament will advance to the American Legion Region Championships on Aug. 3-8 in Morgantown, W.V..