Patuxent High School senior outside hitter Ema Heinhorst looks to send a spike past La Plata middle blocker Trinity Boyce in Monday's 2A South Region semifinal match. Boyce and the Warriors swept Heinhorst and the Panthers in three close sets, 27-25, 25-21, 25-23, on Monday.
Patuxent junior Abbey Birch delivers a serve in the second set of Monday's 2A South Region semifinal match at La Plata. Birch recorded six straight winners at one point but the Panthers were eventually swept by the host Warriors, 27-25, 25-21 and 25-23 on Monday.
Players from the Patuxent High School volleyball team gather for one final cheer prior to the outset of Monday's 2A South Region playoff match at La Plata. The visiting Panthers were eventually swept by the host Warriors, 27-25, 25-21, 25-23 on Monday afternoon.
In a match that was considerably much closer than the three-game sweep would indicate at first glance, the La Plata High School volleyball team upended visiting Patuxent in straight sets on Monday afternoon on a day when the two teams were separated by a grand sum of eight points.
La Plata, which earned the higher seed against Patuxent courtesy of a prior five-set victory over the Panthers, eventually won the playoff opener on Monday in straight sets, 27-25, 25-21 and 25-23. And while all three games played out along different lines to come extent they all ended, ironically, with the same Warriors' player serving.
La Plata sophomore Abbie Owens, who is the daughter of Warriors' coach Christine Owens, went back to serve at game point in each of the first two sets and then, more importantly, for match point in the third set. On each occasion, Owens delivered a crisp serve across the net and each time it was the Warriors who earned the point and victory.
"Each time my main focus was to just hit it hard and hit it over," the younger Owens said. "I wasn't real nervous that first set. I mean, we wanted to win the first game because that's always important in these matches. But I wasn't nervous. That third set, I was pretty nervous."
Patuxent appeared poised to stave off a sweep late in the third set when junior Abbey Birch recorded five straight service winners to give the visitors a 21-15 lead, its biggest of the match. But the Warriors gradually chipped away at the margin and trimmed the gap to 23-21 when Owens went back to serve. Owens promptly ended the match with four straight winners.
Owens opened that brief run with an ace then Trinity Boyce followed with a to in the middle to even the game at 23-all. La Plata libero Jasmine Scott then made arguably her two best passes of the night within seconds of one another to help the Warriors take a 24-23 lead and with Owens serving the Panthers succumbed when outside hitter Ema Heinhorst's last attack failed to clear the net.
"I told all the seniors on this team how much I loved having them play for me," said Patuxent 16th-year coach Kevin Keller. "They really gave it everything they had tonight. We didn't have our starting middle [Kayla Patz] but the girls played with a lot of energy and a lot of passion. That's really all you can ask from any team."
La Plata owned a modest 15-10 lead midway through the first set before Patuxent drew even courtesy of a solid service run from Addie Krolczyk. Underscoring the genuine competitive nature of the match the two teams would be tied on five more occasions, the last at 25-all, before the Warriors finally prevailed 27-25 with Owens serving and Alli Trani providing the game-winning kill.
La Plata led by as many as seven points on two occasions in the second set, the latest at 17-10, but the Panthers again rallied behind a service run from Krolczyk to get within 17-15. The Panthers would eventually draw even at 18-all with Heinhorst serving, but the Warriors ended the set on a 7-3 run and prevailed with Owens serving and on an attack error by Heinhorst.