In a match that was considerably much closer than the three-game sweep would indicate at first glance, the La Plata High School volleyball team upended visiting Patuxent in straight sets on Monday afternoon on a day when the two teams were separated by a grand sum of eight points.

La Plata, which earned the higher seed against Patuxent courtesy of a prior five-set victory over the Panthers, eventually won the playoff opener on Monday in straight sets, 27-25, 25-21 and 25-23. And while all three games played out along different lines to come extent they all ended, ironically, with the same Warriors' player serving.

