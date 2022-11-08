Huntingtown High School senior Kyleigh Bray heads up field with the ball at her feet in last Friday's 3A state quarterfinal game against Franklin. Bray and the Hurricanes upended the visitors 5-1 to earn a berth in this Saturday's 3A state semifinals against host Crofton.
Huntingtown High School senior Kyleigh Bray heads up field with the ball at her feet in last Friday's 3A state quarterfinal game against Franklin. Bray and the Hurricanes upended the visitors 5-1 to earn a berth in this Saturday's 3A state semifinals against host Crofton.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Taylor McGowan delivers a corner kick in the second half of last Friday's 3A state semifinal game against Franklin. McGowan and the Hurricanes upended the visitors 5-1 to earn a berth in this Saturday's 3A state semifinals at Crofton.
Following another frenetic weekend of playoff games involving boys and girls soccer teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, both the Lackey High School boys and Huntingtown High School girls soccer teams punched their tickets to this weekend's state semifinals.
Last Friday afternoon, the Huntingtown girls soccer team made quick work of visiting Franklin with a score of 5-1 to earn a berth in this Saturday's 3A state semifinals against host Crofton of Anne Arundel County. Senior twins Madison Hinton and Megan Hinton and freshman Gabriella Cassetta scored one goal each in the first half and junior Sam Yuen accounted for both Hurricanes' goals in the second half in last Friday's victory.
"Considering all of the injuries that we've been dealing with of late, I thought it was a very good effort from our girls," said Huntingtown coach Scott Cleary. "I thought the Hintons set the tone early with a goal each and that was after Megan got fouled hard a couple of times. Sam had a tremendous second half for us and we were able to get a lot of the reserves and a lot of the younger girls into the game."
"I thought we played probably our best game of the season in the first half," said Megan Hinton, who now boasts 18 goals and 14 assists for the season. "We were coming off some really tough games against some very good teams in our league and that helped us get ready for them. But once I got fouled a second time, I asked the coaches if they could take me out because I really didn't want to get hurt with the state semifinals coming up."
While the Huntingtown girls soccer team was able to cruise into its state semifinal appearance this weekend at Crofton, the Lackey High School boys soccer team prevailed in a dramatic contest last Saturday night. Lackey, which had upended North Point 3-0 in the SMAC championship game 10 days earlier, edged Glenelg 2-1 in overtime on a goal from Dominic Good. Lackey will face North Harford this Saturday afternoon at Gaithersburg High School in the second of two 2A state semifinals.
"We knew it was going to be a very, very intense game from the outset," said Lackey boys soccer coach Jon Juracko. "Once you get to the state quarterfinals, all the teams are really good. We were able to get an early goal from Ethan Reedy and then after they tied it we regrouped and headed into overtime. Dominic Good came up with the game winner for us."
Reedy had given the Chargers an early 1-0 lead, but Glenelg rallied to draw even and neither team scored again in regulation. But Good provided the Chargers with the game-winner in overtime and senior goalie Brandon Rollins recorded 15 saves to notch his biggest victory as a keeper.
While the Lackey boys have continued their success following their SMAC title game victory over North Point, the Calvert girls soccer team failed to deliver on its expectations. On Saturday afternoon the Cavaliers fell to Sparrows Point 4-3 in penalty kicks after the two teams had ended regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods in a 2-2 tie.