Following another frenetic weekend of playoff games involving boys and girls soccer teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, both the Lackey High School boys and Huntingtown High School girls soccer teams punched their tickets to this weekend's state semifinals.

Last Friday afternoon, the Huntingtown girls soccer team made quick work of visiting Franklin with a score of 5-1 to earn a berth in this Saturday's 3A state semifinals against host Crofton of Anne Arundel County. Senior twins Madison Hinton and Megan Hinton and freshman Gabriella Cassetta scored one goal each in the first half and junior Sam Yuen accounted for both Hurricanes' goals in the second half in last Friday's victory.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews