Coaches and players from the Lackey High School boys soccer team exalt around the ceremonial plaque at midfield on Monday evening after the Chargers defeated North Point 3-0 to capture the SMAC Boys Soccer Championship at Chopticon.
Players from the Lackey High School boys soccer team celebrate after Ethan Reedy (#7) scored the game's first goal on Monday against North Point in the SMAC Boys Soccer Championship game at Chopticon. The Chargers later got one goal each from Dominic Good and Ray Guzzone for a 3-0 victory over the Eagles.
Staff photo by Ted Black
In a meeting between two teams unaccustomed to making such an appearance, the Lackey High School boys soccer team upended Charles County rival North Point 3-0 on Monday evening to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Soccer Championship at Chopticon.
Lackey was making its first appearance in the SMAC title game on Monday, but the Chargers hardly appeared to be phased by the moment. Lackey got one goal each from Ethan Reedy, Dominic Good and Ray Guzzone and the Chargers stamped themselves as genuine 2A South Region and state title contenders in the upcoming postseason.
"I can't say enough about the guys on this team," said Lackey coach Jon Juracko, whose team will host the winner of the McDonough-Patuxent game on Saturday afternoon. "From where we are now compared to where we were when I took over the program, we have come so far. This SMAC championship means so much to me, the guys and the whole school."
Through the first 25 minutes of play Lackey and North Point spent much of the time trading possessions near midfield, but the Chargers began to mount attacks over the last 15 minutes of the first half. Reedy and Good had good scoring chances initially, but it was Beatty who got the Chargers on the board first with a quick move down the right sideline and rapid shot into the net.
"All year long we wanted to prove that we could beat anyone in SMAC," said Reedy, nicknamed "bullet" for his quick feet and rapid shooting skills. "Tonight we all worked together from the start and we did it. We still have some big goals in mind. We want to win regions and see how far we can get at states."
Beatty created the Chargers' first scoring chance with his quickness, but Lackey got their last two goals in the second half off set pieces. Good gave the Chargers a 2-0 lead nearing the midway point of the second half off a stellar corner, then Guzzone put the finishing touches on the Chargers' SMAC title game triumph with a goal off another corner 15 minutes later.
"They beat us 2-0 the first time we played them," Guzzone recalled. "But at the time we didn't really trust each other. I think, over the course of the season we grew to trust each other. Once we started to do that, we really began to click. Both of my brothers played soccer here and neither of them ever won a SMAC title, so I was really happy to get one before I graduate [in the spring]."
North Point coach Cameron Ballard shrugged off the setback and began to focus on the Eagles' next contest in the 4A East Region playoffs. North Point had won the first meeting between the two teams, but on Monday the Eagles were outplayed and upended on a slightly bigger stage.
"Our guys just played nervous right from the start," Ballard said. "They got caught up in the moment and they never really got out of it. It's a young team and this is the first time they have had the chance to play for a SMAC title. Our strength is our speed up top and one the edges, but tonight we just didn't play that way."