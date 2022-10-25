In a meeting between two teams unaccustomed to making such an appearance, the Lackey High School boys soccer team upended Charles County rival North Point 3-0 on Monday evening to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Soccer Championship at Chopticon.

Lackey was making its first appearance in the SMAC title game on Monday, but the Chargers hardly appeared to be phased by the moment. Lackey got one goal each from Ethan Reedy, Dominic Good and Ray Guzzone and the Chargers stamped themselves as genuine 2A South Region and state title contenders in the upcoming postseason.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews