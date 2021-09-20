In a rare Saturday morning contest that featured two of Charles County's oldest football programs, it was host Lackey High School that upended visiting Thomas Stone 23-8 to vault the Chargers to their second straight triumph and keep the Cougars winless on the young season.
Lackey (2-1) gained the upper hand early in the contest — originally scheduled for Friday evening but held belatedly amid a shortage of police officers available to work the games under the lights in Charles due in part to the county fair — courtesy of a strong running game that featured Andre Smith and several complementary backs. Smith did the bulk of the damage on the ground while Jarius Jennings added a pair of rushing touchdowns.
"We've been able to get better the last two weeks," Smith said, referring to the Chargers' victories over Patuxent and Thomas Stone. "We have the potential to be very good. Our offensive live was great today. Without those guys up front, I couldn't do anything."
Lackey followed the same script on its first two scoring drives with Smith getting the bulk of the carries and chewing up valuable yards, but it was Jennings to found paydirt both times. Midway through the first quarter, on its second march into Stone territory, the Chargers struck first when Jennings went off right tackle and scored on a 38-yard run for a 6-0 lead.
Then nearing the midway point of the second quarter, following a series of turnovers from both squads, it was Smith again who punished the Stone defense with a series of hard runs. But again it was Jennings who found the end zone from nine yards out and this time Smith aided inn the scoring by plowing forward for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 Chargers' lead.
Lackey kicker Mikah Seger extended the Chargers' advantage to 17-0 at the intermission on a 31-yard field goal that ended the first half and Smith padded that margin in the third quarter. Smith gained 57 yards on three carries, with the last one being a 47-yard touchdown run that gave the hosts a 23-0 lead would prove to be their final points of the morning.
On their penultimate drive of the outing, the Cougars went 80 yards in 12 plays to avoid being shut out. Stone converted one first down on a fake punt and Chauncey Wright, who began the game at quarterback before being replaced by Dalton Tyson, had two key runs. He carried once for 17 yards then found the end zone on a six-yard scamper then Tyson added the two-point conversion run.
"I thought our guys showed a lot of fight," said Stone (0-3) coach Riley Cannon, whose team will travel to Calvert on Friday night. "We put together a long scoring drive in the fourth quarter then we got a stop to get the ball back. We've got a great group of seniors, but none of them has played any varsity since their sophomore season."
Northern (3-0) remained undefeated on Friday night when it ventured to Great Mills (2-1) and handed the Hornets their first loss of the season in a 32-0 blanking. Northern will face another unbeaten team this Friday, although St. Charles (2-0) was unable to play its game at Leonardtown last Friday after discovering, somewhat belatedly, that several Spartans had tested positive for COVID-19. Those St. Charles players will be ineligible to practice this week as the team prepares for its contest with the Patriots.