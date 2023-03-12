Lackey High School seniors Andrea Harley, left, and Raylin Lee, join Chargers' coach Jo'nel Barnes with the championship trophy after Lackey upended Kent Island 53-33 to capture the 2A state title on Saturday afternoon at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Lackey High School sophomore Nadeya Regala drives to the basket in the first half of Saturday's 2A state title game at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Lackey High School senior Andrea Harley drives to the basket in the first half of Saturday's girls' 2A state championship game at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Lackey High School sophomore Nadeya Regala launches a three-point field goal from the corner in the first half of Saturday's 2A state title game at the University of Maryland.
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the Lackey High School girls basketball team made the long journey from Indian Head to the University of Maryland on Saturday evening for the 2A state girls championship game against an undefeated opponent, the Chargers were looking to put the finishing touches on a season that was, in many respects, close to perfection.
Lackey (24-3) had earned its first appearance in the girls' state championship courtesy of a gritty, 38-32 victory over Williamsport at Paint Branch three days earlier, then watched Kent Island overcome a slow start to edge Hereford at the same venue. On Saturday afternoon, however, onlookers did not have to wait until the fourth quarter for much of the drama to unfold as Lackey used a fast start en route to a 53-33 victory over Kent Island.
Lackey and Kent Island (25-1) were perceived as almost mirror images of one another from the standpoint that both prided themselves on playing good defense and using possessions wisely. In the opening few possessions, Kent Island got a pair of three-point field goals from senior Allison Corbin, her second of which gave the Buccaneers a 6-5 lead that proved to be their last.
Lackey countered with an improbable 14-0 run to close out the fourth quarter and the Chargers' aggressive, stingy defense was on full display. Sophomore guard Nadeya Regala, who had a game-high 25 points, had nine of the Chargers' points during that pivotal run. Seniors Andrea Harley and Raylin Lee contributed with a layup and a three-pointer, respectively, in that span.
"Our whole motto all season has been to come out with the pedal to the medal," said Regala. "Sometimes, we start out slow and then it takes a while. But today from the time we got off the bus until the time the game ended we were focused. Once we got the lead, I think we played our game. We had a lot of good possessions and we used the shot clock."
Lackey fourth-year coach Jo'nel Barnes was accustomed to winning state titles as a player with Calvert High and this season she instilled the tradition in her Chargers' players. Lackey had suffered a late-season hiccup in a 70-40 setback against St. Charles in the SMAC championship game, but Barnes and her squad quickly righted ship in ample time for their postseason run.
"We played a lot of good competition in SMAC," Barnes said. "Those games helped us get ready for this. Our main goal all season was to win a state title. The girls put in a lot of hard work to get that accomplished. All season we prided ourselves on playing good defense. Today I thought our defense enabled us to get out quickly and run our offense."
Each team scored exactly 11 points in the second quarter, although Kent Island got to within single digits on one occasion before Regala countered with a three-pointer and Hall ended the half with a free throw. On three occasions in the third quarter, Lackey pushed the advantage to 18 points before the Buccaneers got late buckets from Corbin and Caroline Cavanaugh.
Lackey, however, had no intentions of allowing the Buccaneers to make things remotely interesting in the fourth quarter. Hall had a pair of free throws to start the quarter and later added a conventional three-point play and Regala delivered the proverbial dagger with a three-pointer that pushed the Chargers lead to 49-31 with just under three minutes remaining.
"Our defense really was the difference today," said Hall, who scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. "We have a habit of starting slowly, but today we felt confident from the moment we arrived. We started to get pretty excited at the end of the third quarter. Then in fourth quarter, we ran our plays and took good shots and we used the whole shot clock."