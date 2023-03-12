When the Lackey High School girls basketball team made the long journey from Indian Head to the University of Maryland on Saturday evening for the 2A state girls championship game against an undefeated opponent, the Chargers were looking to put the finishing touches on a season that was, in many respects, close to perfection.

Lackey (24-3) had earned its first appearance in the girls' state championship courtesy of a gritty, 38-32 victory over Williamsport at Paint Branch three days earlier, then watched Kent Island overcome a slow start to edge Hereford at the same venue. On Saturday afternoon, however, onlookers did not have to wait until the fourth quarter for much of the drama to unfold as Lackey used a fast start en route to a 53-33 victory over Kent Island.


