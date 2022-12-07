Lackey High School girls basketball starters prepare to be introduced prior to the start of Tuesday's season opener at Thomas Stone. Sophomores Nadia Regalia and Kennedy Hall combined for 46 points to lead the Chargers to a 65-10 victory over the Cougers.
Starters from the Thomas Stone High School girls basketball team prepare to be introduced prior to the start of Tuesday's season opener against Lackey. The Cougars started slowly and never recovered as the Chargers cruised to a 65-10 victory in the season opener for both teams.
Coaches and players in virtually every sport emphasize a quick start to any game, especially when it is a season opener, and on Tuesday the Lackey High School girls basketball team was able to exceed that modest goal en route to a 65-10 victory over host Thomas Stone.
Lackey (1-0) opened the game on an improbable 21-0 run, limiting the Cougars to a single bucket in the first quarter and the Chargers never looked back. Stone (0-1) committed more turnovers in the first half (16) than shots from the floor (8) and virtually the entire second half was played amid a running clock after the Chargers scored the opening bucket of the third quarter.
Lackey sophomores Nadia Regalia (31 points) and Kennedy Hall (15 points) were the focal points of the Chargers' attack throughout the contest as both were seeking to start the season much quicker than the previous one ended. Both Hall and Regalia had suffered injuries as freshman and without them the Chargers took their lumps on the latter portion of the schedule.
"We have to play consistent," Regalia said. "But mainly we have to stay healthy. Our goals are to win SMAC, regions and states. In order to do that we have to stay healthy and we have to be consistent all season."
"We have to avoid getting hurt and we have to keep getting better," Hall said. "But our main goal is states. If we stay healthy, we can get there."
Amid the early onslaught, Hall and Regalia accounted for the first 19 points of the contest, with each displaying a propensity to drive to the basket for easy layups and Regalia providing an added dimension from the perimeter. Regalia connected on three three-point field goals in the first quarter and two more in the second quarter when the Chargers extended their lead to 39-5.
"I liked the way we came out with a lot of intensity," said Lackey coach Jonel Barnes. "We came out and executed really well on both ends of the floor. One key for us is to stay healthy. We had a lot of injuries last year."
Stone sophomore Olivia Coles scored the Cougars' first bucket of the game and led the team with six points and fellow sophomore Makaya Smith had the other four points. Stone endured a number of prolonged droughts during the contest, watching the Chargers score the first 21 points to start the game and the first 11 of the third quarter.
"I'm not disappointed," said Stone coach Tenisha Matthews. "We have a lot of young players and a lot of first-year players. We have to avoid the turnovers. That was the first thing that we talked about in the locker room after the game. This was just the first game of the season."