Coaches and players in virtually every sport emphasize a quick start to any game, especially when it is a season opener, and on Tuesday the Lackey High School girls basketball team was able to exceed that modest goal en route to a 65-10 victory over host Thomas Stone.

Lackey (1-0) opened the game on an improbable 21-0 run, limiting the Cougars to a single bucket in the first quarter and the Chargers never looked back. Stone (0-1) committed more turnovers in the first half (16) than shots from the floor (8) and virtually the entire second half was played amid a running clock after the Chargers scored the opening bucket of the third quarter.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews