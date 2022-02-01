When the St. Charles High School girls basketball team headed into the fourth quarter with a modest lead against visiting Lackey on Monday evening and the Cavaliers were without their two most prolific scorers, the Spartans appeared destined for a victory.
But during an odd season in which Lackey has been among the genuine Cinderella teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Chargers displayed more than a hint of resiliency and closed out the fourth quarter on a prolonged 10-0 run over the last 4:35 to forge a 50-47 victory over the host Spartans in front of spectators for the first time this winter in Charles County.
Lackey (6-3 overall, 4-2 in SMAC) started the game without Kennedy Hall and its leading scorer on Monday, Nadeya Regala, suffered an ankle injury with less than two minutes remaining of the third quarter with the game knotted at 38-all. St. Charles (2-4, 1-4) benefited from Regala's absence by outscoring Lackey 5-2 over the last 90 seconds of the third quarter for a modest 43-40 advantage.
"Even though we fell behind when Nadeya went out, our girls didn't give up and they continued to fight," said Lackey coach Jo'Nel Barnes. "Our girls were able to hit some big shots. They played with a lot of intensity, especially on defense."
St. Charles promptly opened a sloppy fourth quarter with buckets from Mya Latney and Mia Johnson and the Spartans owned a 47-40 lead with 4:35 remaining. Sans Hall from the outset and Regala for the latter stages of the third quarter and early portion of the fourth, Lackey struggled on offense and the two teams combined for more turnovers (18) than points.
"Midway through the fourth quarter I thought we were going to be okay," said St. Charles coach Darrelle Smith. "But give their girls credit. That's a well-coached team over there. They continued to make plays. We struggled a little bit in the fourth quarter and it starts at the top, it starts with me. I need to do a better job leading these young girls."
Johnson's layup gave St. Charles a 47-40 lead with 4:35 remaining, but it would prove to be the Spartans' final points of the contest. Lackey's Alicia Hamm, who was summoned into duty when Regala was sidelined, sparked an improbable 10-0 run for the Chargers over the next three minutes by hitting a layup with 3:30 remaining.
After Lackey's Raylin Lee trimmed the gap to 47-45 with a conventional three-point play, Hamm connected on a three-point field goal to give the Chargers a 48-47 lead with 2:15 remaining. Less than a minute later, after each team had failed to convert on free throws in the bonus, Lee added another basket inside to stretch the Chargers' advantage to 50-47 with 1:50 remaining.
Lackey had several chances to seal the verdict at the free throw line in the last 20 seconds, but the Chargers again failed to connect on any of them. Lee missed a pair of foul shots with 20 seconds left then after a St. Charles turnover, Rykah Dowling also missed a pair of free throws with 10.8 seconds to play. The Spartans actually got off three shots in the final 4.9 seconds, but none of them found the mark and the Chargers prevailed.
St. Charles, which was unable to play any games in December while the team dealt with a bevy of COVID-19 issues, closed out the first quarter on a 7-0 run for a 22-12 lead and extended the advantage to 11 at 26-15 one minute into the second period. But Regala helped the Chargers draw even at 34-all at the break by connecting on a pair of three-pointers and Dowling added a layup and three free throws.