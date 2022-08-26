Lackey High School quarterback D’Andre Freeland and running back Andre Smith each ran for a pair of touchdowns last season as the Chargers rolled to a 58-28 victory over visiting Elkton in a 2A/1A state quarterfinal contest.
Having played for Thomas Stone as an offensive lineman and then eventually landing an assistant coaching job at Lackey under former coach John Lush, now the school’s athletic director, Jimari Jones knows the importance of having his players prepared for the season opener and the months to follow.
Lackey, which went 7-2 last fall and recorded playing victories over Friendly and Elkton before bowing out against eventual state champion Dunbar in the 2A state semifinals, will be among the serious contenders for a region title again this fall as Jones, who is also the school’s track coach, adheres to a simple philosophy of establishing the running game early and often.
“For us it all starts up front,” Jones said. “There is nothing fancy about what we want to do every game. We want to dominate at the line of scrimmage and run the football. We have a solid returning group of starters up front and our running backs will be good again this year. Of course, down the road we’re going to have to figure out a way to slow down Dunbar.”
Lackey will open the season at Chopticon then return home to face Patuxent before the Chargers head to Thomas Stone to face Jones’s high school alma mater. Lackey will host Westlake then travel to Calvert to cap the September portion of its schedule then will host La Plata, travel to McDonough and Leonardtown for consecutive away games on turf fields then return home to close out the slate against defending 3A state champion Northern.
“Really, the key is have the guys ready for week one and then be peaking for week 10 when the playoffs start for everyone,” Jones said. “Of course, our long term goal is to get deep into the playoffs and then somehow figure out a way to beat Dunbar.”