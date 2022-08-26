Lackey football upends Elkton

Lackey High School quarterback D’Andre Freeland and running back Andre Smith each ran for a pair of touchdowns last season as the Chargers rolled to a 58-28 victory over visiting Elkton in a 2A/1A state quarterfinal contest.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

Having played for Thomas Stone as an offensive lineman and then eventually landing an assistant coaching job at Lackey under former coach John Lush, now the school’s athletic director, Jimari Jones knows the importance of having his players prepared for the season opener and the months to follow.

Lackey, which went 7-2 last fall and recorded playing victories over Friendly and Elkton before bowing out against eventual state champion Dunbar in the 2A state semifinals, will be among the serious contenders for a region title again this fall as Jones, who is also the school’s track coach, adheres to a simple philosophy of establishing the running game early and often.

