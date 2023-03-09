Lackey High School sophomore guard Nadeya Regala looks to dribble around Williamsport defender Kamryn Seltzer in the first half of Wednesday’s 2A State semifinal game at Paint Branch. Regala and the Chargers led through most of the contest and eventually prevailed 38-32 over the Wildcats on Wednesday to reach Saturday’s 2A state title game against Kent Island at the University of Maryland.
Lackey High School girls’ basketball coach Jo’nel Barnes, left, senior Andrea Harley, sophomore Nadeya Regala, sophomore Kennedy Hall and senior Raylin Lee greet the media in the postgame press conference on Wednesday after the Chargers outlasted Williamsport 38-32 in a 2A state semifinal game at Paint Branch.
Lackey High School defenders Andrea Harley and Raylin Lee surround Williamsport's Amelia Robins in the first half of Wednesday's 2A state semifinals at Paint Branch. Lackey led through much of the contest and eventually forged a 38-32 victory over the Wildcats to earn the program's first appearance in the 2A state title game on Saturday evening against Kent Island at the University of Maryland.
Lackey High School sophomore Nadeya Regala heads to the foul line for a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 2A Ssate semifinal game against Williamsport at Paint Branch. Regala and the Chargers led through much of the game and eventually forged a 38-32 victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Two weeks after they were admittedly humbled in a 70-40 setback against St. Charles in the annual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship game, the Lackey High School girls basketball team upended Williamsport 38-32 on March 8 at Paint Branch to earn its first berth in the 2A state title game against Kent Island this Saturday evening at the University of Maryland.
Lackey (18-3) had earned its first 2A South Region title with a 48-41 victory over McDonough then followed that up with a comfortable 66-29 triumph over Eastern Tech in the 2A state quarterfinals last Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday afternoon the Chargers started quickly against Williamsport (24-3) but at no point were they made to feel comfortable by the Wildcats.
“This team has been able to achieve a lot of its goals this season,” said Lackey coach Jo’nel Barnes, whose team will face undefeated Kent Island in the 2A state title game on Saturday at the University of Maryland. “We were humbled in the SMAC championship game, but since then we have gone back to playing really good defense and just focusing on what we need to do.”
Lackey got a pair of three-point field goals from Nadeya Regala and Andrea Harley in the opening two minutes for a 9-2 lead and the Chargers extended the advantage to 13-6 at the end of the first quarter. Williamsport gradually chipped away at the Lackey advantage in the early stages of the second quarter and the Wildcats managed to claw their only lead of the entire contest at 16-15 with just over two minutes left in the second quarter.
Lackey owned a tepid 20-18 advantage at the intermission and that lead seemed potentially on shaky ground since Regala had picked up three fouls in the first half and Hall had two. But Barnes opted to ride her starters in the second half and both avoided serious foul trouble in the second half and their efforts on both ends of the floor would eventually prove paramount.
“I mainly had to stop reaching,” Regala said of her three fouls in the first half. “I just had to keep moving my feet and stay on my player.”
Not only did Regala avoid further foul trouble in the second half, she also attempted the Chargers’ first free throws of the contest with 10.6 seconds left in the third quarter. Williamsport had trimmed the Lackey lead to two points on three different occasions in the third quarter, but the Chargers finished on a 7-0 run on buckets from Raylin Lee, Andrea Harley and Hall to forge a 31-22 advantage.
Neither team could embark on a decisive run in the fourth quarter and trading buckets would certainly prove beneficial for Lackey. The Wildcats stayed close as Paige Smith and Kamryn Seltzer accounted for all of their points in the final frame, but Lackey never relented over the last three minutes of play although the Chargers only connected on 3-of-10 free throws in that span.
“We’re definitely going to run laps for all of those missed free throws,” Barnes said of the Chargers’ fourth quarter performance at the line. “We’re going to have to be better on Saturday. This is a historic season for the program. First region title and first appearance in the state finals.”
“I can’t even describe what it feels like,” Harley responded when asked about the Chargers pending initial state title appearance on Saturday. “This is my senior year, so it all seems a little surreal.”