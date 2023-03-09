Two weeks after they were admittedly humbled in a 70-40 setback against St. Charles in the annual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship game, the Lackey High School girls basketball team upended Williamsport 38-32 on March 8 at Paint Branch to earn its first berth in the 2A state title game against Kent Island this Saturday evening at the University of Maryland.

Lackey (18-3) had earned its first 2A South Region title with a 48-41 victory over McDonough then followed that up with a comfortable 66-29 triumph over Eastern Tech in the 2A state quarterfinals last Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday afternoon the Chargers started quickly against Williamsport (24-3) but at no point were they made to feel comfortable by the Wildcats.


