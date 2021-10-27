La Plata High School graduate and current University of Delaware men's lacrosse player Josh Bayer, center, works with a pair of youngsters at the free clinics held at Westlake High School every Sunday afternoon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Players from across Charles County take part in a free clinic that is offered Sunday afternoons at Westlake High School.
Every Sunday afternoon throughout the fall at Westlake High School, prospective high school boys' lacrosse players from across the county have been gathering for 90-minute clinics designed to prepare for the upcoming spring season at their respective schools.
La Plata High School graduate Josh Bayer, a junior at University of Delaware where he plays men's lacrosse, and Westlake High School and Hampton University graduate Pearson Benson provide the coaching for the various youngsters who arrive each Sunday at Westlake. There is no charge to any prospective players who arrives and Bayer insists the clinics will happen as long as the weather cooperates.
"We're working on getting some practice time at the Capital Clubhouse," said Bayer, son of former La Plata boys lacrosse coach Kris Bayer. "But right now we've had good weather and we've been able to come out here every Sunday. As long as we keep having good weather, we'll be out here. The kids really enjoy coming out here and learning about the game."
Benson, who played football and boys lacrosse at Westlake where his mother was a former principal, has also enjoyed being able to watch a lot of players who are new to the sport learn about the game. The Hampton University graduate and current La Plata resident has been impressed with the progress of the young players over the past year.
"For me, it's all about introducing a lot of kids to the sport that I loved playing," Benson said. "It's fun to watch them learn different skill sets. A lot of these kids had never played lacrosse before they came here to us. Now we've been able to open up another avenue for them as athletes. By the time they get to high school they will have plenty of experience under them."
Last Sunday afternoon, Bayer confirmed that he had finalized an agreement with the Capital Clubhouse to get space for clinics and practices this winter, but insisted they would continue at Westlake as long as the weather cooperates throughout the fall.
"We'll be back in the Capital Clubhouse at some point this winter," Bayer said. "I knew we would be able to work out something with them. But for now we're going to keep going with our clinics at Westlake. It's been exciting to see the progress of these kids. I mean, you can see the growth from one week to the next."