Thomas Stone High School boys basketball coach Dale Lamberth talks to his players prior to the start of Monday's game against Lackey. Lamberth was recently named the National Federation of High School coaches 2020-2021 Maryland boys basketball coach of the year.
A pair of fixtures in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were both honored last week as longtime Thomas Stone High School boys basketball coach Dale Lamberth and La Plata athletic director Rich Pauole were each recognized for their crafts.
Lamberth, currently in his 22nd season as the head coach of the Cougars' boys basketball team, was named the National Federation of High School Coaches 2020-2021 Boys basketball coach of the year, Pauole was tabbed as the District IV [SMAC] Athletic Director of the Year and will be among the contenders for the coveted honor as the top athletic director in the state for 2021-2022.
"When I found out, I think I was getting ready for a practice because we had a game the next night," said Lamberth, whose team is 2-1 following Monday's 60-45 victory over Lackey. "I really didn't have time to take it all in. It's the first time that I've ever been chosen and it's really an honor. But anytime you win one of these awards everyone plays a big part, your family, your coaches and your players."
Pauole, now in his seventh year as the La Plata athletic director, currently oversees seven fall sports teams, six winter sports teams and seven spring sports at the school, admitted the honor caught him off guard. Never one to seek the spotlight, Pauole noted that he is prouder of his three coaches that attained similar designations for the 2020-21 school year.
"When [Charles County Public Schools Supervisor of Athletics] Steve [Lee] called me to tell me I was so overwhelmed with everything else I just told him thanks and then tried to get my work done," Pauole said. "It's an honor to be selected, honestly, but I'm actually more excited about my other three coaches that got picked for coach of the year."
Pauole noted that La Plata girls soccer coach Kevin Barry, wrestling coach John Pankhurst and swim coach Mary Jane Cupples had also been tabbed as the coach of the year for their respective sports. Pauole, who already has several various plaques prominently displayed in his office courtesy of Warriors' championships, remarked that the latest accolade was the first of its kind for him personally.