While much of the attention last weekend was focused on the outset of the American Legion World Series for the senior players, a bevy of local baseball players had one final chance to display their skills in the all-star games at Joe Cannon Stadium in Anne Arundel County last Saturday afternoon.
In fact, a trio of players on the St. Mary’s Post 255 Junior squad (16- to 17-year-olds) were part of the first of three all-star games that afternoon at the stadium. All three, coincidentally, are returning to Leonardtown High School this fall and eager to be part of the Raiders baseball team next spring and then perhaps earn a spot on the St. Mary’s Post 255 senior squad, which won both the Maryland State Tournament and Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament then went 2-1 last weekend in pool play of the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
“This was a great experience for me and for the guys,” said St. Mary’s junior coach Mike Topolski. “They showed a lot of progress throughout the summer. I was glad a few of them had the chance to play in the all-star game today.”
Tyler Bates, a rising senior at Leonardtown, spent most of the game at shortstop then had the chance to pitch. Shane Topolski, a rising junior at Leonardtown, played right field throughout the game and Allen Nelson, a rising junior who is currently participating in football practices at the school, spent the entire game behind the plate as the team’s catcher.
“It’s great being able to play in an all-star game,” said Bates, who plans to join the U.S. Coast Guard after graduation next spring. “I thought we had a very good summer playing together. We’re hoping to have a good team next spring. We definitely want to make a deep playoff run next season.”
Nelson admitted that he enjoyed the chance to spend the entire game behind the plate of Saturday’s junior all-star game.
“It’s always fun having the chance to play in an all-star game,” Nelson said. “We had a pretty good summer and now we’re hoping to do well next season. I’m playing football this fall and then get ready for the spring. I’m glad to see the senior team competing in the [American Legion] World Series. They’re a very good team.”
Shane Topolski has also enjoyed watching the St. Mary’s Post 255 team continue its bid for the national title in North Carolina.
“It’s encouraging to see them play that well in those tournaments,” the junior said. “I can see myself playing there someday. This whole summer was a very good learning experience. Being able to play in the all-star game today was a good way to end the season.”
Players from the St. Mary’s Post 255 and La Plata Post 82 squads comprised the entire team in the 15-16 all-star game that followed, which seemed only fitting because those teams had been the top two teams in the state tournament one week earlier. St. Mary’s Post 255’s junior squad won the state title, while La Plata Post 82 was the tournament runner-up.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews