On Monday evening at Chancellor's Run Regional Park in St. Mary's County, over two dozen select players from across the immediate area who played in the American Legion Sandlot division for 13- and 14-year-olds had the chance to compete in their first All-Star game ever conducted for that group.
Players from Clinton Post 259 and Pomfret Post 170 comprised the visiting squad, while those from Calvert and St. Mary's 255 formed the host team. On an evening that began with several American Legion dignitaries and State Senator Jack Bailey on hand for pregame ceremonies, onlookers were treated to a back-and-forth contest with the host Calvert/St Mary's team outlasting the visitors for a 7-6 victory in nine innings.
"This was great for the kids," said Pomfret 170 coach Clint Sanders, who plays each weekend for Indian Head in the Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League and had the chance to coach his son, Brody Sanders, on Monday night. "It was a very exciting game. We had the chance to take the lead in the ninth inning."
Clinton/Pomfret actually scored two runs in the top of the first and added single runs in the second and third to forge an early, 4-1 lead. But the host Calvert/St. Mary's team rallied with three runs in the fifth then took a 6-4 lead in the sixth and took a 7-5 lead to the ninth. Reliever Bryson Fenwick garnered a genuine save when he sparked a game-ending double play after facing a bases-loaded jam.
Calvin Brown opened the ninth with a double, then Landon Newsome walked and Josiah Greer was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded and none out, Clinton/Pomfret were on the verge of reclaiming the lead. Fenwick fanned the next batter then walked in a run, but he snared a liner by Dylan Gordon then doubled up Newsome at third to end the inaugural Sandlot All-Star Game.
"It was a great night for the kids," said St. Mary's Post 255 coach Tony Stefko, who manages the Western Charles team in Chasm and also had the chance to coach his son, A.J. Stefko on Monday. "There were a lot of good plays all around. Both teams hit the ball well, ran the bases well and we turned a couple of double plays. I'm hoping that they get to do this every year from now on."
Calvert/St. Mary's reliever Drew Watson tossed two scoreless innings to earn the first win in Sandlot All-Star game history, while Clinton/Pomfret reliever Cameron Phillip was handed a tough-luck loss after allowing two unearned runs in two innings of work. Fenwick allowed one run in the ninth to collect the save.
Last weekend the St. Mary's American Legion Post 255 baseball squad put the finishing touches on its perfect run through the Frank Riley American League slate and next Monday afternoon it will begin its quest for the American Legion State Championship at Funkstown.
St. Mary's (14-2 overall) cruised through the local tournament by upending La Plata 16-0 on Sunday morning at Chancellors Run Park. La Plata had advanced to the championship bracket by edging Calvert 17-14 one day earlier. Last Friday evening in the winners' bracket, St. Mary's blanked La Plata 10-0 after opening the tournament with a 14-0 blanking of Hughesville.
"Some of the guys on the legion team played for Chopticon in the spring," said St. Mary's Post 255 senior coach Tyler Kimmey, referring to the 3A state champions led by seniors Phillip McCarthy and Shawn Cameron and pitcher Tyler Quade. "This is the best team that we've had at St. Mary's since we won the league back in 2016. I think the guys are excited to be going to Funkstown for the state tournament."