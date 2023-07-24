Post 255 hurler Olivia Quinn fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of the July 20 American Legion Senior Softball League finale at Chancellor's Run Regional Park. Post 236 defeated Post 255 in both halves of that twin bill, 17-4 and 12-0.
Post 255 runner Cameron Wolff leans toward home plate as Post 236 third baseman Savannah Hardesty awaits the next pitch in the top of the second inning of the July 20 American Legion Senior Softball finale at Chancellor's Run Regional Park.
Last Thursday, July 20, when the Legion Post 236 squad swept Post 255 in the final doubleheader of the inaugural American Legion Senior Softball league, players from both sides were quick to remark that the results were secondary to the other intangibles.
Post 236 swept Post 255 by 17-4 and 12-0 in that final twin bill at Chancellor's Run Regional Park, but a pair of players from the winning squad were hardly boastful about the results. Third baseman Savannah Hardesty, a rising junior at Chopticon High, and Aurielle Mitchell, a rising senior at North Point High, welcomed the chance to play under conditions far less stressful than travel tournaments.
"I thought this whole summer was a lot of fun," Mitchell said. "It was a lot more fun than playing in tournaments. I thought the whole season was very beneficial. I think it definitely helped me get better for next season. Our [North Point] pitcher [Alyssa Blaney] should be healthy all season and we'll be pretty good."
Hardesty, who singled and scored in the first game and then tripled and scored in the nightcap, admitted she bypassed the chance to play softball as a sophomore while competing for the Braves' girls basketball team. But following a successful summer with Post 236, Hardesty suspects that she will look to return to the diamond in some capacity next spring.
"This summer was definitely a lot of fun and made me want to get back to playing again," Hardesty said. "This league gave me a chance to play a lot of games close to home. It was very beneficial because I played a number of positions and I felt like I hit the ball pretty well, too."
Post 255, comprised entirely of Great Mills High players, endured a tough season, although official standings were not kept this summer and no postseason tournament is on tap as league officials wants to focus primarily on giving the players a less stressful endeavor in the summer. Post 255 player Cameron Wolff, who pitched and caught in the twin bill, admitted the summer slate was beneficial in numerous ways.
"I think this league gave me a chance to improve my pitching and my catching," said Wolff, a rising sophomore at Great Mills who spent much of last spring playing second base for the Hornets. "I think I still need to work on my attitude. I get too emotional at times. I need to learn to forget about mistakes and just go on to the next play."
Post 236 wasted little time gaining the upper hand in the final twin bill against Post 255, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first against hurler Olivia Quinn and then added seven more - the league maximum for one inning - in the bottom of the second. Post 255, however, ended Post 236's bid for a shutout by scoring four times in the third, two on a single by Alyssa Gilliland.
Post 236 again started quickly in the nightcap, getting five runs in the bottom of the first, two on Hardesty's one-out triple down the right field line. Post 236 added two runs in the second and four more in the third. Legion games were played under a 75-minute time limit, so neither contest made it past the fifth inning last Thursday.