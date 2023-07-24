Last Thursday, July 20, when the Legion Post 236 squad swept Post 255 in the final doubleheader of the inaugural American Legion Senior Softball league, players from both sides were quick to remark that the results were secondary to the other intangibles.

Post 236 swept Post 255 by 17-4 and 12-0 in that final twin bill at Chancellor's Run Regional Park, but a pair of players from the winning squad were hardly boastful about the results. Third baseman Savannah Hardesty, a rising junior at Chopticon High, and Aurielle Mitchell, a rising senior at North Point High, welcomed the chance to play under conditions far less stressful than travel tournaments.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews