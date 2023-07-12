American Legion Post 255 hurler Katerina Brabson fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against Post 274. Brabson pitched well but took the loss as Post 274 prevailed 1-0 in the nightcap behind a stellar outing from left-handed hurler Lauren Mann.
Post 274 third baseman Lexi Drayer looks toward second base following her two-out walk in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against Post 255 as first baseman Kailey Smith awaits the next pitch. Drayer collected the only RBI of the nightcap as Post 274 prevailed 1-0 in the second game after losing 4-0 in the opener.
Post 274 pitcher Lauren Mann, a rising sophomore at Chopticon High School, fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against Post 255. Mann blanked Post 255 on one hit and Post 274 prevailed 1-0 on a triple by Hannah Bruno and RBI grounder by Lexi Drayer on coach Jenn Bruno's birthday.
American Legion Post 255 hurler Katerina Brabson fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against Post 274. Brabson pitched well but took the loss as Post 274 prevailed 1-0 in the nightcap behind a stellar outing from left-handed hurler Lauren Mann.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Post 274 third baseman Lexi Drayer looks toward second base following her two-out walk in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against Post 255 as first baseman Kailey Smith awaits the next pitch. Drayer collected the only RBI of the nightcap as Post 274 prevailed 1-0 in the second game after losing 4-0 in the opener.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Post 274 pitcher Lauren Mann, a rising sophomore at Chopticon High School, fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's second game against Post 255. Mann blanked Post 255 on one hit and Post 274 prevailed 1-0 on a triple by Hannah Bruno and RBI grounder by Lexi Drayer on coach Jenn Bruno's birthday.
On an evening when runs were certainly at a premium as a pair of youthful pitchers dominated the American Legion Senior Softball twin bill at Hallowing Point Park on Tuesday, Post 274 earned.a gritty, sentimental victory in the nightcap to earn the split with Post 255.
Post 274 coach Jenn Bruno, the longtime softball coach at Patuxent High School, celebrated her undisclosed birthday on Tuesday and her daughter Hannah Bruno a rising sophomore at Patuxent, perhaps put the icing on the cake with a triple and then scored the lone run on a groundout by Calvert High product Lexi Drayer.
After being blanked in the opener by Post 255 hurler Jordyn Greever, a rising junior at Huntingtown, who homered and doubled and scored twice to lead her team to a 4-0 victory, Post 274 got a stellar outing from left-handed hurler Lauren Mann in the nightcap. Mann blanked Post 255 on just one hit and made the lone run that Bruno provided stand against a veteran lineup.
"I was really thankful for the defense behind ne," said Mann, a rising sophomore at Chopticon. "I was glad that we got a run in the fourth to take the lead. I felt like it took a little pressure off of me."
Mann and Post 255 hurler Katerina Brabson, a rising senior at Northern, were hooked in a scoreless duel through the first three frames of the nightcap then Post 274 finally got on the board. Bruno belted a leadoff triple to deep center then scored two batters later on a grounder to short by Drayer, who invariably collected the game's only run batted in.
Staked to a tepid 1-0 lead heading into the final two frames - games are 75-minutes - Mann hit Greever with a pitch in the fourth before retiring Brabson on a groundout to end that inning. But the southpaw hurler still had to contend with the heart of the Post 255 batting order in the bottom of the fifth and did so despite seeing her bid for a no-hitter end.
Mann induced Chelsea Bassford (Chopticon) to pop up to second to start the fifth then fanned her fellow Braves' teammate Lacey Johnson swinging on the ninth pitch of a contentious at-bat. Another Chopticon product, Karly Wolfe, a rising sophomore at Salisbury University, kept Post 255 alive with a single up the middle to end Mann's no-hit bid, then the youthful southpaw retired Kailey Smith, another rising Salisbury University sophomore on a groundout to second to end it.