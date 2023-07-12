On an evening when runs were certainly at a premium as a pair of youthful pitchers dominated the American Legion Senior Softball twin bill at Hallowing Point Park on Tuesday, Post 274 earned.a gritty, sentimental victory in the nightcap to earn the split with Post 255.

Post 274 coach Jenn Bruno, the longtime softball coach at Patuxent High School, celebrated her undisclosed birthday on Tuesday and her daughter Hannah Bruno a rising sophomore at Patuxent, perhaps put the icing on the cake with a triple and then scored the lone run on a groundout by Calvert High product Lexi Drayer. 


  

