In a contest that hinged largely on the efforts of two opposing seniors who will some day seek the same profession off the court, the Leonardtown High School girls basketball team pulled away from Chopticon High 44-31 to capture the two-day holiday tournament it hosted last week.
Leonardtown (6-1) got a game-high 22 points from senior Macy Dollarton, who connected on four three-point field goals in the first half. Chopticon senior Lilly Reynolds was the focal point of the Braves' attack in all four quarters, but she struggled at the free throw line. Both Dollarton and Reynolds were former travel basketball teammates and both will be heading to college this fall seeking to major in dental hygiene.
"Some nights when you hit the first two, then it gives you confidence to keep shooting them," said Dollarton of her three-point prowess. "Then it starts to rub off on the whole team. We have a number of girls that can shoot from the outside. [That game] we were hitting our shots."
Reynolds, who also plays volleyball and tennis for the school, still remains undecided on where she is headed this fall. But she has her sights on playing volleyball in college and focusing on dental hygiene. Reynolds would eventually finish the Dec. 29 game with 12 points, including a modest 6-of-12 free throws, before fouling out with roughly 100 seconds remaining.
"We definitely did a good job rebounding in the first half, but we didn't get out on their shooters," Reynolds said. "We're a good inside team, but we're also a heavy team. After not being able to play last year, I'm glad that we're back playing."
Chopticon (2-4) actually started the game quickly, racing to a 10-5 lead with buckets inside from Karly Wolfe, and Laci Johnson while Reynolds connected on just two of six free throws early. Leonardtown clawed back to within 12-11 at the end of the first quarter on a pair of three-pointers from Dollarton and another from senior reserve Brooke Gruby
After trailing throughout much of the first period and the early moments of the second, Leonardtown used a 10-0 run during a three-minute span of the second quarter to forge a 21-14 advantage thanks to two more three-pointers from Dollarton. A pair of layups by Reynolds brought the Braves within 23-20 at the intermission, but baskets for the visitors would be few and far between in the second half.
When Reynolds opened the third quarter with a pair of layups and a free throw to give the Braves a 25-23 lead, the game appeared to hang in the balance. But the Raiders responded with a 7-0 run sparked by a three-pointer from Sara Griffith for a 30-25 advantage and the hosts would never trail again although they owned a modest three-point lead heading into the final frame.
Leonardtown got another three-pointer from Griffith to start the fourth quarter, one in which neither team shot well from the floor. In fact, Chopticon went the entire fourth quarter without making a single basket. The Braves managed a grand sum of four free throws over the last eight minutes, two from Reynolds with 2:36 remaining that accounted for their final points of the night.