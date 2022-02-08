While their female teammates were able to attain the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls championships without taking a a single individual event or relay, the Leonardtown High School boys swim team captured its SMAC championship emphatically on Saturday afternoon by capping the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay.
Leonardtown's boys had virtually secured the team title prior to the final event, but their triumph in the 400 free relay (3:24.09) punctuated a solid afternoon for the Raiders. Leonardtown collected 420 points, finishing well clear of fellow St. Mary's County foe Great Mills (366) as well as La Plata (351), North Point (313) and Northern (299) to round out the top five.
Leonardtown sophomore Samuel Walls had done his part earlier in the meet to help the Raiders attain the overall points lead by taking the 500-yard freestyle (4:52.77) and finishing second in the 200 IM (2:02.04). Walls, freshman Ryan Ludlow, sophomore Kaden Stufferahn and senior Ben Harms combined to place second in the 200 medley relay (1:44.82), but later Walls anchored the 400 free relay started by those same three swimmers.
"I am actually so proud of all my teammates today," Walls said. "They all did so well in all their races. I was really happy with my time in the 500 free. I have been wanting to break five minutes and then to go that fast was really awesome. Our last relay was so good. We just wanted to finish off the meet with a win. It was a great way for our team to end the meet."
Ludlow also contributed in individual events by taking the 200 free (1:51.88) and later finishing second in the 100 back (58.85); Harms placed second in the 50 free (22.77) and was fourth in the 100 fly (58.20), Stofferahn was fourth in the 200 IM (2:16.57) and eighth in the 100 fly (1:00.06), while senior Caden Bryan took fifth in the 100 breast (1:11.47).
Great Mills was able to get ample points from several relays. Hornets Nolen Willey, Lucas Raney, Joshua Kim and Joseph Davis combined to capture the 200 free relay (1:37.04). Kim, Willey, Davis and freshman Robert Ross combined to take third in the 400 free relay (3:36.32) and Peter Morris, Raney, Ross and Kevin Seo took seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:56.03).
Northern may have settled for fifth in the boys' team standings on Saturday, but senior Jaydon Cunningham perhaps ascended to the head of the class among the group. Cunningham captured both the 200 IM (1:52.26) and the 100 breast (55.55) in meet record style and he was part of the 200 medley relay (1:47.18) that took third and the 400 free relay (3:38.77) that placed fourth.
"My goal coming in here for the 200 IM was to break 1:55 and I was really surprised to go 1:52," Cunningham said. "I thought I might be able to go 55 low in the 100 breast, but it was a meet record. Our relays were really good today. Of course, we were hoping to place higher but that will be our goal at regions and states."
La Plata freshman Gavin Abelende, seniors Dylan Tompkins and Luke Kang and junior Nathan Todd opened the meet by taking the 200 medley relay (1:44.59) and later that same quartet took second in the 400 free relay (3:28.14). Abelende won the 50 free (21.89) in meet record fashion and also took the 100 free (48.24). Todd was second in the 200 free (1:52.99) and third in the 100 free (52.63).
Calvert sophomore Drew Lynch captured the 100 fly (53.29) in meet record style and later finished second in the 500 free (5:00.34). Thomas Stone senior Clayton Jameson prevailed in the 100 back (58.85) and McDonough senior Cole Rapczynski edged Tompkins for the runner-up honors in the 100 breast.