Conditions inside the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center last Friday evening, Jan. 21, hardly mirrored those outdoors as the Leonardtown High School boys and girls swim teams edged La Plata and Calvert inside as noise levels and temperatures continued to ascend as the evening progressed.
Leonardtown's boys edged La Plata 145-126 and topped Calvert 176-95, while the Warriors' boys earned the split by besting the Cavaliers 165-103. Leonardtown's girls also prevailed over La Plata 150-123 and bested Calvert 191-77, while the Warriors' girls earned a split by downing the Cavaliers 178-90.
Leonardtown senior Lauren McCloskey won both the girls' 200-yard individual medley (2:24.48) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.47) and she was also part of two relays that finished second. Raiders' senior Gabrielle Bonds also took a pair of individual titles last Friday, taking both the 200 freestyle (2:05.96) and the 500 free (5:44.46) and was also on a pair of relays that settled for minor spoils.
"Really, it was an entire team effort," McCluskey said. "Everyone on the team swam so well and they all cheered for each other. For me, now, it's all about dropping time at SMAC. I am hoping that we can win both the boys and girls titles."
"Everyone on this team contributed to this win tonight," Bonds said. "From the boys and girls who were swam to the boys and girls on the deck cheering. We knew this was going to be our toughest competition of the season. I was proud of my two individual wins, but what I am most proud of is the team spirit that we showed in the relays."
Bonds' victory in the 200 free helped reverse the outcome as La Plata had actually won the first three events. Clinton Cupples, Dylan Tompkins, Gavin Abelende and Luke Kang combined to capture the boys' 200 medley relay (1:46.54) then Addy Donnick, Jadyn Woolsey, Emma French and Kaeleigh Cupples combined to take the girls' 200 medley relay (1:51.47).
Donnick won both the 100 free (52.60) and the 100 backstroke (58.33), while Woolsey took both the 50 free (24.39) and 100 breast (1:08.88). Then in the last event of the evening, Donnick anchored the 400 free relay (3:48.88) that prevailed by a full second over Leonardtown amid enthusiastic, vociferous cheering from onlookers. The outcome of the 400 free relay, however, did not impact the result as the Raiders still held on.
"I was very happy with my times in the 100 free and the 100 back," Donnick said. "But I was really excited about our two relays. Our medley relay came out strong and started the meet for us and then our 400 free relay at the end was such an exciting race. Jadyn was down three seconds when she dove in and made it close and then I was able to help us win by a second."
Leonardtown's boys edged La Plata for the team title as sophomore Sam Walls took the 200 IM (2:11.92) and senior Caleb Bryan won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.82). Raiders Kody Clarke, Daniel Knott, Will Cassetta and Grant Taylor combined to win the 200 free relay (1:42.41), while Ben Harms, Ryan Ludlow, Kaden Stofferahn and Walls took second in the 400 relay (3:27.27).
La Plata's boys had a very good showing in defeat. Freshmen Clinton Cupples and Gavin Abelende and seniors Dylan Tompkins and Luke Kang opened the meet by taking the 200 medley relay (1:46.54) and later Tompkins, Cupples, Abelende and Nathan Todd combined to take the 400 free relay (3:26.98). Todd won the 200 free (1:54.24), Abelende captured the 50 free (22.41), Cupples took the 100 free (50.96) and the 100 back (59.85).
Calvert sophomore Drew Lynch not only prevented the Cavaliers from being completely swept by Leonardtown and La Plata last Friday, he won a pair of events Lynch took the boys' 100 fly (54.74) and later captured the 500 free (5:20.20). Lynch, Riley Strain and Jeffrey Rivas were also part of two Calvert relays that finished third in the 200 medley and 400 free.