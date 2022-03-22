After watching the school's girls lacrosse team coast to a 21-1 victory over Lackey in the early game on Monday afternoon, the Leonardtown High School boys lacrosse team blanked the Chargers 18-0, although it actually took the host Raiders nearly seven minutes to dent the scoreboard.
Leonardtown (1-0) controlled play from the outset but the Lackey (0-1) defense had proven stingy through the early stages of the contest until Jackson Duke provided the historically inevitable with the team's first goal on its new turf field. Duke would add two more goals and was among four Raiders to record a hat trick in the lopsided affair.
"I was glad to be able to score the first goal, but I was happier that we won and a lot of the younger guys were able to contribute," said Duke, who also plays golf for the school. "We got off to a slow start, but once we got going we played really well."
Duke, fellow senior Tommy Orzechowski, Brett Redmond and Connor Paradis each scored three goals on Monday to lead the Raiders, while Andy Loesch and Robert Stailey added two goals apiece. Aidan Cameron, Brendan Hedderich, A.J. Kuntz and Mason Warren also contributed one goal each.
"It really was a total team effort tonight," said Orzechowski. "It was great seeing the freshmen get involved in the offense. We get to host the SMAC championship game [on May 9] so one of our goals is to be playing in that game. We have a lot of tough opponents coming up, especially those teams in Calvert County."
Lackey (0-1) coach Chris Batchelor was hardly dismayed by the outcome, citing the team's defensive effort during the first quarter that actually kept the Raiders from scoring until Duke's goal with 5:05 left in the period. Eventually the Chargers were overwhelmed by the hosts' depth and experience, but Batchelor commended his youthful squad for the effort.
"We have a young team and lot of these guys had never picked up a lacrosse stick before this season," Batchelor said. "I thought we did a good job defensively early in the game. Even toward the end, I thought our guys continued to play hard."
Lackey and Leonardtown played to a scoreless draw through the first six-plus minutes, but Duke's initial goal eventually started the avalanche. Before the quarter expired the Raiders also got goals from Stailey, Redmond, Kuntz, Paradis and Orzechowski for a 6-0 lead. Leonardtown extended the lead to 11-0 at the intermission and Stailey's final goal in the third quarter enacted the running clock for the last 17 minutes of regulation.