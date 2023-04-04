After the two teams battled through a scoreless first eight minutes of play on Monday evening, the visiting Leonardtown High School boys lacrosse team coasted to a 15-1 victory over host Great Mills with a running clock invoked for the final 21 minutes of play.

Leonardtown (4-1) had arrived off a setback to defending SMAC, region and state runner-up Huntingtown, while Great Mills (4-1) sported an undefeated record that included a dramatic, 12-11 victory over La Plata. Neither team scored during the first eight minutes, but the visitors owned a 3-0 lead after one quarter and a 9-0 advantage at the intermission and kept the hosts off the board until Layne Howe scored literally as the horn sounded to end the game.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews