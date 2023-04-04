Players from the Leonardtown and Great Mills High School boys lacrosse teams battle for a loose ball in Monday's contest. Leonardtown improved to 4-1 on the season with a 15-1 victory over the previously undefeated Hornets who slipped to 4-1 on the season.
Great Mills High School's Jesse Burks fires a shot on goal in the second quarter of Monday's boys' lacrosse game against Leonardtown. Burks and the Hornets were upended by the visiting Raiders 15-1 on Monday as Great Mills notched its lone goal of the evening just before the final horn sounded.
Steady wind gusts kept the American flag fluttering throughout the afternoon on Monday at Great Mills High School as the Hornets hosted Patuxent in tennis and Leonardtown for boys lacrosse. Great Mills tennis prevailed 8-1, but the Hornets boys lacrosse team fell 15-1 on Monday.
The scoreboard at Great Mills High School tells the tale as the visiting Leonardtown boys lacrosse team upended the host Hornets 15-1 on Monday afternoon. Neither team scored in the first eight minutes of play and the host Hornets notched their lone tally of the game literally as the horn sounded to avoid being shut out.
Players from the Leonardtown and Great Mills High School boys lacrosse teams battle for a loose ball in Monday's contest. Leonardtown improved to 4-1 on the season with a 15-1 victory over the previously undefeated Hornets who slipped to 4-1 on the season.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Great Mills High School's Jesse Burks fires a shot on goal in the second quarter of Monday's boys' lacrosse game against Leonardtown. Burks and the Hornets were upended by the visiting Raiders 15-1 on Monday as Great Mills notched its lone goal of the evening just before the final horn sounded.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Steady wind gusts kept the American flag fluttering throughout the afternoon on Monday at Great Mills High School as the Hornets hosted Patuxent in tennis and Leonardtown for boys lacrosse. Great Mills tennis prevailed 8-1, but the Hornets boys lacrosse team fell 15-1 on Monday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
The scoreboard at Great Mills High School tells the tale as the visiting Leonardtown boys lacrosse team upended the host Hornets 15-1 on Monday afternoon. Neither team scored in the first eight minutes of play and the host Hornets notched their lone tally of the game literally as the horn sounded to avoid being shut out.
After the two teams battled through a scoreless first eight minutes of play on Monday evening, the visiting Leonardtown High School boys lacrosse team coasted to a 15-1 victory over host Great Mills with a running clock invoked for the final 21 minutes of play.
Leonardtown (4-1) had arrived off a setback to defending SMAC, region and state runner-up Huntingtown, while Great Mills (4-1) sported an undefeated record that included a dramatic, 12-11 victory over La Plata. Neither team scored during the first eight minutes, but the visitors owned a 3-0 lead after one quarter and a 9-0 advantage at the intermission and kept the hosts off the board until Layne Howe scored literally as the horn sounded to end the game.
"This team has a lot of talent, but we basically don't have any seniors," said Leonardtown coach Bart Rogers, whose team will return to play on April 12 against Chopticon. "We basically completely revamped the offense before the season. We struggled to get anything going in the first quarter. But we played much better in the second and third quarters."
Neither team scored during the first eight minutes of play, although Leonardtown controlled most of the early possessions. With just under four minutes remaining in the opening frame, the Raiders got one goal each from Brian Fuchs, Cole Hargreaves and Robert Stailley to give the visitors a 3-0 lead and they doubled that production in the second quarter to forge a 9-0 lead at the intermission as Fuchs and Stailley added to their totals.
Leonardtown scored one goal in each of the first three minutes of the third quarter, the last of which from Brett Redmond vaulted the visitors to a 12-0 advantage that invoked the running clock. Fuchs and A.J. Koontz each scored early in the fourth quarter as well and the Raiders appeared destined for a shutout until Howe, who had six goals in the victory against La Plata, found the back of the next literally as the horn sounded.
"I thought we played really good defense in the first quarter," said Great Mills coach Mike Malone. "We just have to find a way to turn some of that defense into offense. We definitely had been playing well to start the season. I thought we showed a lot of character in that game against La Plata. We were down by four [goals] in the fourth quarter and came back to win. Today was much better than last year against Leonardtown — they shut us out last year."