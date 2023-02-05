La Plata High School sophomore Jadyn Woolsey is well on her way to capturing the girls' 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.06) on Saturday afternoon in the SMAC swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Members of the Leonardtown High School boys swim team gather around the ceremonial plaque after the Raiders captured the boys SMAC swim championships on Saturday afternoon at the St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Members of the Northern High School girls swim team gather around the ceremonial plaque after the Raiders rallied to edge La Plata by one point for the girls SMAC swim championship on Saturday afternoon at the St. Mary's College of Maryland.
La Plata High School junior Addy Donnick approaches the finish of the girls' 100-yard backstroke on Saturday afternoon in the SMAC Swim Championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland. Donnick won that event in 56.44 seconds, but the Warriors settled for second in the girls' team title chase as Northern High overhauled them in the final event for a dramatic, one-point victory.
Female swimmers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference prepare for the start of the girls' 100-yard backstroke on Saturday afternoon in the SMAC swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland. La Plata junior Addy Donnick won that event in 56.44 to lead the Warriors to a second-place finish overall in the girls team title chase.
Leonardtown High School senior John Masiello is well on his way to capturing the boys' 100-yard breaststroke (46.77) in meet record fashion on Saturday afternoon as the Raiders captured the SMAC boys swim championship title at St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Northern High School senior Alexia Zaidi completes the breaststroke portion of the girls' 200-yard individual medley on Saturday afternoon during the early stages of the SMAC swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland. Zaidi won that event then was later part of the Patriots' triumphant 200 free relay team that prevailed and enabled Northern to overtake La Plata for the overall girls' team title by a single point.
La Plata High School sophomore Jadyn Woolsey is well on her way to capturing the girls' 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.06) on Saturday afternoon in the SMAC swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Members of the Leonardtown High School boys swim team gather around the ceremonial plaque after the Raiders captured the boys SMAC swim championships on Saturday afternoon at the St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Members of the Northern High School girls swim team gather around the ceremonial plaque after the Raiders rallied to edge La Plata by one point for the girls SMAC swim championship on Saturday afternoon at the St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School junior Addy Donnick approaches the finish of the girls' 100-yard backstroke on Saturday afternoon in the SMAC Swim Championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland. Donnick won that event in 56.44 seconds, but the Warriors settled for second in the girls' team title chase as Northern High overhauled them in the final event for a dramatic, one-point victory.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Female swimmers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference prepare for the start of the girls' 100-yard backstroke on Saturday afternoon in the SMAC swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland. La Plata junior Addy Donnick won that event in 56.44 to lead the Warriors to a second-place finish overall in the girls team title chase.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Leonardtown High School senior John Masiello is well on his way to capturing the boys' 100-yard breaststroke (46.77) in meet record fashion on Saturday afternoon as the Raiders captured the SMAC boys swim championship title at St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior Alexia Zaidi completes the breaststroke portion of the girls' 200-yard individual medley on Saturday afternoon during the early stages of the SMAC swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland. Zaidi won that event then was later part of the Patriots' triumphant 200 free relay team that prevailed and enabled Northern to overtake La Plata for the overall girls' team title by a single point.
When the dust settled following the conclusion of a contentious afternoon of competition during the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland, the Leonardtown High School boys team had proven superior while the Northern High girls needed a late victory to edge La Plata by a single point.
Leonardtown had been the best boys' team throughout the season and Saturday afternoon the Raiders christened their latest championship by capturing the SMAC crown nearly 50 points clear of runner-up La Plata. Leonardtown swimmers accumulated 444 points and the Raiders attained five first-place finishes with senior John Masiello and junior Samuel Walls each posting a pair of individual titles.
"Today it was all about the team," said Masiello, who won the 100 free (46.79) in meet record fashion and the 100 breaststroke (57.72) then ended the occasion by anchoring the 400 free relay (3:17.71) that triumphed in a new meet mark.
"I was happy to win my two individual events today, but it was really more about the team," said Walls, who won the 200 IM (2:01.43) and 500 free (4:50.13) and also joined Masiello on the Raiders' triumphant 400 free relay to cap the meet. "Both of our relays were really good. I still have another year left here, but this is definitely one to celebrate."
Northern's girls collected 433 points and edged La Plata (432) by a single point when the Patriots captured the 400 free relay (3:44.37) and the Warriors' quartet settled for fourth. La Plata appeared to own a comfortable lead heading into the final event of the meet, but the combination of the Patriots' victory and the Warriors' modest fourth-place finish swung the meet for Northern.
Northern senior Alexia Zaidi had previously won the girls' 200 IM (2:10.42) and was second to La Plata junior standout Addy Donnick in the 100 back. But in the last event of the day, Zaidi and juniors Aspen Gallaudet, Mary Kathryn Stum and Lyla Smith combined to take the 400 free relay (3:44.37). Gallaudet also won the 200 free (1:58.72) and Smith prevailed in the 100 fly (1:00.57).
"We knew it was going to be close if our relay won," said Zaidi, who has already signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Army beginning this summer. "It meant a lot to me that we won. This was my last SMAC Championship meet. I won't be competing at states [Feb. 25] because we have our club championships that same day."
La Plata's boys and girls both finished second in the SMAC Championships on Saturday, but the Warriors got numerous superb efforts from female and male swimmers alike in individual events and relays.
Donnick took both the 100 free (51.10) and 100 back (56.44) and was part of the Warriors' triumphant 200 medley relay (1:52.14) to start the meet and later anchored the 200 free relay (1:42.93) that appeared the seal the title for the Warriors. Donnick just missed eclipsing the SMAC meet records that she already holds in both individual events, but vowed to atone later this winter.
"I have been sick and I really haven't been able to practice all week," Donnick said. "So, I was happy with my times even though I was not able to drop time today. It sucked to lose the meet by one point, but we all had a good meet. I am looking forward to regions [at SMCM on Feb. 18] and then States at Maryland."
La Plata sophomore Jadyn Woolsey captured both the 50 free (23.78) in meet record fashion and the 100 breast (1:08.46) and she joined Donnick, senior Kaeleigh Cupples and sophomore Alex Rupard on the Warriors' triumphant 200 medley relay and later combined with Donnick, Cupples and sophomore Ashlyn Milani to take the 200 free relay.
Calvert junior Drew Lynch was part of three school records for the Cavaliers on Saturday while taking both the 200 free (1:45.69) and the 100 fly (52.14) and the 200 medley relay (1:47.63) that also included seniors Riley Strain and Chase Foveaux and sophomore Gage Norman.
La Plata sophomore Gavin Abelende captured both the boys' 50 free (21.55) in meet record style and later prevailed in the 100 back (54.87), while Great Mills' sophomore Katelyn Johnston took the girls' 500 free (5:13.19) in a new SMAC standard. Gavin Abelende, Landon Abelende, Clinton Cupples and Nathan Todd combined to take the boys' 200 medley relay (1:40.44) in a new meet record and later Cupples, Mario Curtis, Todd and Gavin Abelende teamed up to take the 200 free relay (1:29.77) in another meet mark.
Among the boys' squads, Leonardtown (444), La Plata (397), Great Mills (319), Northern (295) and North Point (281) completed the top five, while Northern (433), La Plata (432), Leonardtown (410), Great Mills (367) and Huntingtown (262) comprised the top five girls' team scores on Saturday. All 14 SMAC schools were represented in boys and girls events at the meet and every team scored in some capacity.