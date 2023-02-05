When the dust settled following the conclusion of a contentious afternoon of competition during the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland, the Leonardtown High School boys team had proven superior while the Northern High girls needed a late victory to edge La Plata by a single point.

Leonardtown had been the best boys' team throughout the season and Saturday afternoon the Raiders christened their latest championship by capturing the SMAC crown nearly 50 points clear of runner-up La Plata. Leonardtown swimmers accumulated 444 points and the Raiders attained five first-place finishes with senior John Masiello and junior Samuel Walls each posting a pair of individual titles.


