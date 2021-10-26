Players, coaches and spectators from the Leonardtown High and Chopticon High boys soccer teams who arrived at North Point on Monday evening for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys soccer championship may have had to sit through a brief weather delay before the action commenced, but the tardy beginning to the contest hardly impacted the outcome.
Chopticon actually started the game quickly and the Braves created several good scoring chances in the first 10 minutes, but a leaping save by Raiders' senior keeper J.R. Gawel prevented the Raiders from facing an early deficit. Three minutes later Leonardtown senior Nick Nosko scored the game's first goal off a corner from junior Tommy Pavel and the Raiders were on their way to a 2-0 victory.
"We work on those set pieces a lot and coach [Robert Hor] always wants me to go to the near post," Nosko said. "Tommy sent the ball in and I was able to get a foot on it. Getting that first goal really helped take some of the pressure off. We beat them by the same score during the regular season, so we knew this was going to be a very tough game."
Nosko's goal was the difference through the opening 40 minutes of play and through much of the second half as well. But the Raiders gained some breathing room with roughly seven minutes remaining in the contest when junior Evan Rabush tallied to give Leonardtown its 2-0 lead.
"Seeing Nick get that first goal really was a big relief," Rabush said. "Chopticon has a really good team and we knew this was going to be a close, physical game. Then when I scored I think that really took a lot of pressure off of us. We knew they were going to keep fighting to the end, though. They have a really good team."
In the initial stages of the contest, Chopticon senior captain Chad Farr came painstakingly close to giving the Braves the early advantage. After sending consecutive corner kicks into the box, Farr was eventually awarded a direct free kick that he hit crisply and cleanly but only to see Gawel leap and deflect it over the crossbar.
"Chad has had an amazing season for us," said Chopticon coach Jason Mandeville. "He does so much for us and he's a great senior leader. He really could not have taken a better shot on that free kick, but their goalie [Gawel] just got a piece of it. We played them last week and it was the same type of game and same score. They've been the best team in SMAC for a long time now."
Boys soccer regional playoffs started this week as teams compete for a chance to play in the state finals.