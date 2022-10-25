Leonardtown High School junior Emma Coombs, right, dribbles the ball upfield in the first half of Monday's SMAC field hockey championship game against Huntingtown High held at Great Mills. Coombs and the Raiders remained perfect on the season by upending Huntingtown 4-0.
Leonardtown High School's Tessa Gray, left, and Huntingtown's Ella Cox battle for possession in the second half of Monday's SMAC field hockey championship game at Great Mills. Gray scored two goals and the Raiders upended the Hurricanes 4-0 in Monday's title game.
Huntingtown High School's Lyndzy Palensky, left, and Leonardtown freshman Lily Mitchell battle for a loose ball in the first half of Monday's SMAC field hockey championship game at Great Mills. Mitchell and the Raiders remained undefeated by upending Huntingtown 4-0 in the title contest.
Photo by Tara Zarilla, RG Social
Photo by Tara Zarilla, RG Social
Photo by Tara Zarilla, RG Social
Leonardtown and Huntingtown field hockey players battle for the ball in Monday's SMAC championship game, where the Raiders prevailed 4-0.
Throughout the course of the season the Leonardtown High School field hockey team not only enjoyed a perfect run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference slate, the Raiders failed to yield a single goal to an opponent. Fittingly, on Monday evening in the SMAC championship game at Great Mills, the Raiders continued that impressive streak.
Leonardtown, which will head into the 4A East Region as the top seed, blanked Huntingtown 4-0 on Monday in the SMAC championship game as sophomore Tessa Gray and Sydni Kronenwetter each scored twice. Gray provided the bookend goals for the Raiders, giving the team a 1-0 lead at the half before her second goal put the finishing touches on the contest.
"It was really exciting to be able to score those two goals," said Gray, who also plans to play softball for the Raiders in the spring. "But I could not have done it without my teammates. Our passing was really good tonight. We had a lot of really good possessions. Our coaches have just been amazing all year. They really put us in position to play so well every game."
Leonardtown first-year coach Christine Mitchell knows what it means to be able to play at a high level, having been a member of the U.S. National Team and later inducted into the University of Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame courtesy of a stellar career as a field hockey player with the Terps. Now she is seeking to watch her Raiders' players develop along similar lines.
"Since the last time we played them, the girls have really improved on their possessions and we're really a better passing team," said Mitchell, referring to the Raiders' 4-0 victory over the Hurricanes in their league meeting. "Tonight it was all about our passing and being able to possess the ball and play better defense. We have not allowed a goal all season and tonight I don't think we even allowed one shot on goal."
Gray opened the scoring for the Raiders and later closed it in the second half, while Kronenwetter provided the two goals in the middle that enabled the Raiders to emerge with their second 4-0 victory over the Hurricanes this season and first SMAC title since 2012. Coincidentally, Kronenwetter had also scored two goals in Leonardtown's 4-0 victory over Huntingtown in their league meeting.