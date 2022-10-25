Throughout the course of the season the Leonardtown High School field hockey team not only enjoyed a perfect run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference slate, the Raiders failed to yield a single goal to an opponent. Fittingly, on Monday evening in the SMAC championship game at Great Mills, the Raiders continued that impressive streak.

Leonardtown, which will head into the 4A East Region as the top seed, blanked Huntingtown 4-0 on Monday in the SMAC championship game as sophomore Tessa Gray and Sydni Kronenwetter each scored twice. Gray provided the bookend goals for the Raiders, giving the team a 1-0 lead at the half before her second goal put the finishing touches on the contest.

