Although it may not have come down to the final event on Saturday afternoon, the girls' 400-yard freestyle relay, the Leonardtown High School squad emerged with a narrow victory over rivals La Plata, Great Mills and Northern to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls championship at the St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Leonardtown's girls attained 406 points at the meet, just 11 better than La Plata (395), with Great Mills (377), Northern (365) and Huntingtown (280) rounding out the top five. Oddly enough, Leonardtown's girls failed to win a single individual event or relay, but the Raiders collected ample depth points courtesy of numerous runner-up efforts on Saturday and proudly departed with the SMAC Championship plaque.
"I'm so excited that we were able to win the SMAC girls' team title today," said Leonardtown senior Lauren McCluskey, who contributed to the Raiders' victory by finishing second in both the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.67) and the 100 back (1:01.54). "We had so many girls drop time and swim personal bests today. Now we want to continue to drop time at regionals and states."
McCloskey, junior Madison Ray and freshmen Ashlyn Zeier and Madeline Chen opened the meet by finishing second in the 200 medley relay (1:50.80) and later McCloskey, Chen, Ray and senior Amaya Duke combined to place third in the 400 free relay (3:45.30). Chen finished second in the 50 free (24.43) and the 100 free (54.68), Ray was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.80) and Gabrielle Bonds was second in the 500 free (1:08.80).
Granted, both La Plata and Northern settled for minor spoils in the team title chase but several Warriors and Patriots delivered superb efforts in individual events and relays.
La Plata sophomore Addy Donnick captured both the 100 free (51.02) and the 100 back (56.06) in SMAC meet record clockings, while freshman teammate Jadyn Woolsey prevailed in both the 50 free (24.11) and 100 breast (1:08.23), established a new meet mark in the 50 free. Donnick, Woolsey, Emma French and Kaeleigh Cupples opened the meet by taking the 200 medley relay (1:50.48) in meet record fashion and later that same quartet placed second in the 400 free relay (3:43.32).
"I was very happy with the way I swam today," Donnick said. "I was able to break two meet records and our medley relay broke the meet record. Our 400 free relay was very good, but Northern was just faster than we were today. I was able to take a 49 [second] split in the 400 free relay at the end. Now my goal is to make several Junior Nationals cuts at regionals and states."
Northern High School sophomore Aspen Gallaudet captured both the 200 free (1:56.18) and 500 free (5:19.80) and led off both the Patriots' 200 free (1:41.39) and 400 free relays (3:39.57) that prevailed in meet record clockings. For good measure, Gallaudet kicked off her afternoon by lowering the standard in the 200 free that had been previously held by her older sister and former Northern standout, Laurel Gallaudet.
"Right after [the 200 free] I texted my sister to let her know that I had broken her SMAC meet record in the 200 free," Gallaudet said. "I think she wanted me to break it so it would remain part of the Gallaudet legacy at Northern. I was so happy with my swims in the 200 free and 500 free. Our relays were really good today, too."
Gallaudet, sophomore Mary Kathryn Stum, junior Alexia Zaidi and sophomore Lyla Smith combined to take the 200 free relay and later that same group completing in the same order prevailed in the 400 free relay. Zaidi also won the 200 IM (2:12.98) and Smith triumphed in the 100 fly (59.09). Smith was third in the 50 free, Stum placed third in the 100 free and Zaidi took third in the 100 breast.
Much like Leonardtown, Great Mills swimmers were unable to attain a single victory but several Hornets delivered good efforts in defeat. Senior Sophie Chan took second in the 200 free (2:04.86), freshman Katelyn Johnston was second in the 200 IM (2:16.80). Johnston, Chan, Kaia Ganzell and Addison Willey combined to take third in the 200 medley relay (1:59.89) and later Johnston, Chan, Willey and junior Sofia Galletti took second in the 200 free relay (1:45.63).