Male and female runners from both the Leonardtown High and Northern High cross country teams relished the opportunity to compete in Monday afternoon's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference meet, but it was the visiting Raiders who emerged with the minor spoils.
Leonardtown's boys downed Northern, 21-40, while the Raiders' girls edged the Patriots, 27-29, handing the hosts their first setback in seven seasons. Leonardtown senior Nicholas Grooms (17:19.6) captured the boys event, while Raiders' junior Parker O'Brien (18:58.7) pulled away late from Northern senior Hannah Mack (19:14.3) in the final stages of the three-mile outing after the two were virtually inseparable for the first two miles.
O'Brien had earlier finished second in a meet against Great Mills' junior Cooper Brotherton, viewed as the future book favorite to capture the SMAC Conference Championship on April 17 at Leonardtown, but on Monday she began to set in motion her plans to eventually garner a title. O'Brien and Mack, a University of Maryland recruit, were well clear of the other female runners at the finish.
"My plan early was to stay with her early and then push the last three-quarters of a mile," O'Brien said. "We were close coming down the last hill but that's when I decided to push a get a little advantage. She's really good and I thought she still might catch me once we got onto the track [for the last quarter-mile], but I felt pretty good finishing."
Leonardtown cross country coach Brook Fallon commended all of her male and female runners for their efforts on Monday at Northern. Both Grooms and O'Brien had used identical game plans to success, with both focused on finishing strong coming off the last hill.
"Parker has set the bar pretty high for herself this season," Fallon said. "She has someone to chase now [in Brotherton]. We'll get to see them two more times, once at the county meet and then at the end in the conference championship meet that we're hosting. Nick works hard every day in practice. He just refuses to let anything effect him."
Grooms admitted that the early stages of Monday's meet were not entirely favorable, but in the final mile he was able to find another gear and then draw away from his foes in the last quarter-mile.
"I felt sluggish all day," Grooms said. "I don't know why, but I just had no energy the first two miles. But the last mile I was able to just shake it off and finish up strong. Honestly, it's a blessing just to be able to compete and have these meets."
Mack, who finished second behind O'Brien after staying virtually alongside of her Leonardtown rival through the first two miles, was content with her effort and looked forward to the remaining meets.
"I'm just grateful that I get to have a senior season," Mack said. "We have a few girls out with injuries right now, but it's great to be out here every day at practice with them team."