Leonardtown High School junior Emma Coombs looks for an open teammate on Tuesday afternoon when the Raiders hosted cross-town rival Great Mills. Coombs scored two goals and added two assists as Leonardtown remained undefeated on the season by blanking the Hornets 12-0 on Tuesday.
Great Mills High School defender Brienne Foster looks to clear the ball in the first half of Tuesday's game at Leonardtown. Foster was busy throughout the day as the Raiders emerged with a 12-0 victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.
Leonardtown High School siblings Lily Coombs, left, and Emma Coombs each scored two goals and recorded two assists on Tuesday afternoon and were among seven different Raiders to score as the Leonardtown field hockey remained undefeated by blanking crosstown rival Great Mills 12-0 on a chilly, overcast afternoon.
Leonardtown High School sophomore Lily Coombs takes a penalty corner on Tuesday afternoon as Great Mills defenders patrol the end line. Coombs scored two goals and added two assists as the Raiders remained undefeated this season by blanking the visiting Hornets 12-0 on Tuesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Tuesday afternoon the Leonardtown High School field hockey team kept its perfect start to the season in tact by blanking crosstown rival Great Mills on a chilly, windy day when remnants of Hurricane Ian still enveloped the region as the Raiders cruised to a 12-0 victory.
Leonardtown (7-0) got balanced scoring in numerous ways as the Raiders scored six goals in each half and siblings Emma Coombs and Lily Coombs each scored two goals on a day when seven different Raiders scored. Coincidentally, both Coombs sisters scored consecutive goals for the Raiders at some point, much to the delight of first-year coach Christine [DeBow] Mitchell, a former U.S. National Team player and member of the University of Maryland's Athletic Hall of Fame.
"I was glad that a lot of the girls had the opportunity to play today," said Mitchell, a four-time All-ACC selection as a player at former coach at Maryland and Drexel University. "I think we had 18 different girls play today and seven different girls scored. It's great to see the girls play with a lot of passion and they've been so willing to learn."
Leonardtown sophomore Lily Coombs scored the first two goals of the game just over five minutes into the contest as the Raiders owned a 5-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Lily Coombs was also tasked with taking the corners for the Raiders and typically had a familiar face to feed, older sister Emma Coombs, who scored two goals in the second half and also added two assists.
"There's a lot of pressure taking the penalty corners," Lily Coombs said. "You want to get the ball out quickly and you have to be on target. Today I thought we did a good job passing the ball to one another and talking even though it was cold and windy."
"Our main focus is to win the SMAC Championship game," said Emma Coombs, who scored the game's only goal of the third quarter then added the first one of the fourth. "We really want to be able to compete in that game [at Great Mills] and hopefully win it. We still have some tough conference games left."
Great Mills (3-3) coach Hannah Morse, a former Hornets' player and 2009 alum, commended her players for battling the elements as well as a tough opponent on Tuesday. Great Mills had previously recorded victories against Charles County foes McDonough, North Point and Westlake and will seek to rebound next out against cross-county rival Chopticon.
"One of the things I liked most today was the effort," Morse said. "It was cold and windy, but the girls never gave up. They've been improving each week, which is what you want to see from them."
Lily Coombs scored the Raiders' first two goals three minutes apart in the first quarter and teammates Kendall Vickers, Sydni Kronenweller and Lily Mitchell each tallied once before the end of the period. Emma Coombs scored the Raiders' lone goal of the second quarter for a 6-0 halftime advantage then scored the first goal of the third quarter.
Tessa Gray and Leila Floyd would match the Coombs' sisters as each of them scored twice in the third quarter and Kronenweller tallied her second goal of the outing in the third period as well. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter when reserves for the Hornets and Raiders both got ample playing time amid conditions that were far from ideal.