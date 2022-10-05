Tuesday afternoon the Leonardtown High School field hockey team kept its perfect start to the season in tact by blanking crosstown rival Great Mills on a chilly, windy day when remnants of Hurricane Ian still enveloped the region as the Raiders cruised to a 12-0 victory.

Leonardtown (7-0) got balanced scoring in numerous ways as the Raiders scored six goals in each half and siblings Emma Coombs and Lily Coombs each scored two goals on a day when seven different Raiders scored. Coincidentally, both Coombs sisters scored consecutive goals for the Raiders at some point, much to the delight of first-year coach Christine [DeBow] Mitchell, a former U.S. National Team player and member of the University of Maryland's Athletic Hall of Fame.

