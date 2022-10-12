Loenardtown High School junior Emma Coombs looks to get past a Huntingtown defender in the second half of Tuesday's game. Coombs and the Raiders upended the host Hurricanes 4-0 as senior Syndi Kronenweller and freshman Lily Williams each scored two goals.
Leonardtown High School freshman Lily Williams and senior Syndi Kronenweller each scored two goals for the Raiders on Tuesday as Leonardtown upended Huntingtown 4-0 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash.
Leonardtown High School sophomore Lily Coombs sends a penalty corner toward one of her teammates in the second half of Tuesday's game at Huntingtown. Coombs and the Raiders upended the host Hurricanes 4-0 on Tuesday as Sydni Kronenweller and Lily Williams each scored two goals for the Raiders.
Staff photo by Ted Black
In its quest to remain among the elite teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Leonardtown High School field hockey team has gotten production from veteran and new members alike as evidenced in its 4-0 victory at Huntingtown on Tuesday afternoon.
Leonardtown senior Sydni Kronenweller and freshman Lily Williams each scored two goals on Tuesday as the Raiders continued their bid to compete in the upcoming SMAC field hockey championship game at Great Mills in two weeks. Following a scoreless first period, Kronenweller and Williams each scored in the second period then Kronenweller scored the game's only goal and Williams added her second off a deflection in the fourth quarter.
"I thought we did a really good job passing the ball today," Kronenweller said. "We had some really good possessions. We just want to stay focused on reaching our goals. It starts with the SMAC championship game [at Great Mills] and then the region playoffs."
Williams, whose mother, Christine Williams, was a former standout at the University of Maryland and member of the U.S. National Team and is currently in her first season as the Leonardtown coach, mirrored Kronenweller's assessment that the Raiders will able to execute well on both ends of the field on Tuesday.
"It really all comes down to being able to work together as a team," Christine Williams said. "We have a lot of really great girls on this team. They're all very unselfish. My mom is an excellent coach and she was a great player. Seeing what she did as a player motivates me to try and do the same thing."
Huntingtown had held Leonardtown scoreless through the first 15 minutes of play on Tuesday, but Kronenweller and Williams each tallied once in the second period for a 2-0 Raiders' lead. Kronenweller's second goal enabled the visitors to claim a 3-0 lead heading to the final period and Williams the Raiders' final goal when she redirected a shot by Lindsey Magill into the back of the box.
"They were definitely a very talented team," said Huntingtown senior Lily Greenwell. "They have a lot of club players. We mainly have a lot lacrosse players playing field hockey. We had a couple of good chances in the third period, but we didn't take advantage of them. Leonardtown has a good team and they played well together."