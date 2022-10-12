In its quest to remain among the elite teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Leonardtown High School field hockey team has gotten production from veteran and new members alike as evidenced in its 4-0 victory at Huntingtown on Tuesday afternoon.

Leonardtown senior Sydni Kronenweller and freshman Lily Williams each scored two goals on Tuesday as the Raiders continued their bid to compete in the upcoming SMAC field hockey championship game at Great Mills in two weeks. Following a scoreless first period, Kronenweller and Williams each scored in the second period then Kronenweller scored the game's only goal and Williams added her second off a deflection in the fourth quarter.

