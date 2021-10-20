Overcast skies and a slight breeze may have eventually given way to a light mist soon after the final horn sounded during an evening last week when the Leonardtown High School field hockey team celebrated its senior night with an 8-0 victory over visiting Chopticon High, but there were few elements that could have dampened the Raiders' enthusiasm.
Leonardtown (7-0) scored just over one minute into the game when senior Dylan Countiss found the back of the box and within minutes both sophomore Emma Coombs and freshman Tessa Gray would tally to push the hosts' lead to 3-0. Neither team scored in the second quarter, but Gray finished with four goals and Countiss had three as the Raiders celebrated senior night on Oct. 11 in style.
"I'm so proud of all these seniors," said Leonardtown fourth-year coach Amberly Kelley. "Those girls came in as freshmen my first year here and they've really been very good for all four years. They've also set such a great example for the younger girls on the team. Our underclassmen have a lot of talent, too, but they have really benefited from what they seniors have done."
Countiss, who also runs indoor and outdoor track for the Raiders, was actually the lone senior to score in the Raiders' 8-0 victory over Chopticon, but she was hardly the only upperclassmen to contribute. Senior Anna DiRenzo, who also plays lacrosse for the school in the spring, took turns with freshman Lily Coombs taking corners.
"It really was a lot of fun," DiRenzo said. "We played really well as a team. The whole senior day meant a lot. We only have five seniors on the team, but they've all worked hard all season."
Two days later, however, Leonardtown saw its bid for a perfect run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schedule come to an abrupt halt when the Raiders were upended by Northern 4-0 in a clash of previously unbeaten teams. Northern (4-0) got one goal each from seniors Carley Tolson, Bella Crum, Sofia Jones and Mackenzie Blackwell to keep its unblemished record in tact.
Tolson scored the game's first goal roughly five minutes into the contest, the first that the Raiders had allowed all season to that point. Crum scored the Patriots' second goal just past the midway point of the second period for a 2-0 halftime lead then Jones and Blackwell each scored in the last five minutes of the third quarter to give the hosts a commanding 4-0 lead.
"When they got that first goal, it was a little bit of a shock," DiRenzo said. "But when they got that second goal to go up 2-0 at halftime then we knew it was going to be tough. We played hard all the way to the end, but we didn't play as well as we had hoped."