Leonardtown High School freshman Lily Mitchell takes a penalty corner in the first half of Wednesday’s 4A East Region final against Broadneck. In a battle of unbeaten squads, Broadneck eventually prevailed 4-0 to reach the 4A State quarterfinals
In a genuine clash of the titans among field hockey squads that both arrived undefeated and with 4A state title aspirations, the Leonardtown High School field hockey team saw its bid for perfection and a crown thwarted when the Raiders were upended by visiting Broadneck 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon in the 4A East Region final.
Leonardtown (13-1) had cruised through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schedule and championship game without yielding a single goal. On Wednesday afternoon, against an opponent regarded as the future book favorite to garner the 4A state title this fall, Leonardtown held their own before eventually falling to the talented Bruins.
“I am so proud of these girls,” said Leonardtown first-year coach Christine Mitchell, herself a former field hockey star at the University of Maryland and past member of the U.S. National Team. “We knew Broadneck has a great team. They have a lot of really talented girls, almost all of them play club. Our girls really fought hard the whole game and we’re still a really young team.”
Leonardtown, which had surrendered a grand sum of two goals in all of its contests this fall including several non-conference matches, faced its first two-goal deficit of the season when the Bruins forged a 2-0 halftime advantage. Broadneck (17-0) added to its modest lead with another goal in the third and one more in the fourth, providing the Bruins with a methodical victory.
“We knew they had a great team,” said Leonardtown junior Emma Coombs, clearly physically and emotionally drained afterward. “We have a very young team with a lot of really good sophomores and freshmen. We stayed with them the whole game. I think it could have been closer if we had capitalized on a couple of corners.”
Chopticon defeated North Point 9-0 on Wednesday to capture the 3A South Region title and Patuxent downed Calvert to garner the 1A South Region crown.