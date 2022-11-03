Leonardtown field hockey falls in region final

Leonardtown High School freshman Lily Mitchell takes a penalty corner in the first half of Wednesday’s 4A East Region final against Broadneck. In a battle of unbeaten squads, Broadneck eventually prevailed 4-0 to reach the 4A State quarterfinals

In a genuine clash of the titans among field hockey squads that both arrived undefeated and with 4A state title aspirations, the Leonardtown High School field hockey team saw its bid for perfection and a crown thwarted when the Raiders were upended by visiting Broadneck 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon in the 4A East Region final.

Leonardtown (13-1) had cruised through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schedule and championship game without yielding a single goal. On Wednesday afternoon, against an opponent regarded as the future book favorite to garner the 4A state title this fall, Leonardtown held their own before eventually falling to the talented Bruins.

