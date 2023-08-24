After emerging as one of the genuine “Cinderella” teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference last season and posting the first playoff victory in the program’s history on a night when it hosted its first postseason game ever, the Leonardtown High School football team will head into the upcoming campaign sans any glass slippers.

Leonardtown, which posted its second consecutive winning record last fall for the first time in school history, will open the season on Sept. 1 against defending 4A/3A state champion North Point High School. The Raiders gridiron program has grown and improved by leaps and bounds under head coach Justin Cunningham, who will head into his fifth season at the helm after 17 seasons as an assistant coach at DeMatha High, an all-male private school in Prince George’s County.


  

