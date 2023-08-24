Leonardtown High School offensive lineman work on several plays during a recent practice as the Raiders prepare for the start of the 2023 season next Friday, Sept. 1, against defending 4A/3A state champion North Point.
Leonardtown High School offensive lineman work on several plays during a recent practice as the Raiders prepare for the start of the 2023 season next Friday, Sept. 1, against defending 4A/3A state champion North Point.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Leonardtown offensive lineman work on various blocking drills last week in practice as the Raiders prepare for their season opener against defending 4A/3A state champion North Point on Sept. 1.
After emerging as one of the genuine “Cinderella” teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference last season and posting the first playoff victory in the program’s history on a night when it hosted its first postseason game ever, the Leonardtown High School football team will head into the upcoming campaign sans any glass slippers.
Leonardtown, which posted its second consecutive winning record last fall for the first time in school history, will open the season on Sept. 1 against defending 4A/3A state champion North Point High School. The Raiders gridiron program has grown and improved by leaps and bounds under head coach Justin Cunningham, who will head into his fifth season at the helm after 17 seasons as an assistant coach at DeMatha High, an all-male private school in Prince George’s County.
“We graduated a lot of really good players from last year,” said Cunningham, who now has former McDonough coach Brock Virts on his staff. “This year we’re really counting on four seniors. But I think we have a lot more depth this year than we did last year. Most of this year’s team is rising juniors and there’s been a lot of good competition for some starting spots and the best part is those guys will be back here next year.”
Two years ago Leonardtown upset North Point early in the 2021 season, but the Raiders would later see their season ended by the Eagles in the playoffs. With the teams set to meet in week one at the outset of a nine-game slate in which both squads will be confined to SMAC contests, the outcome of the Leonardtown-North Point game could carry significant weight this fall.
“In a way, I’m glad it’s the first game,” Cunningham said. “They’re the defending 4A/3A state champions and we’re looking to going up there to play them. North Point has been a contender in SMAC basically since the school opened and coach [Bill] Condo always has his kids ready to play at a high level having been with the program for so long. That first game will give us a gauge of where we are as a team.”
Granted, while it might only represent the season opener for both teams, Leonardtown, which will face Calvert in a scrimmage this Friday evening, Aug. 25, will then face Great Mills, St. Charles, Thomas Stone and Huntingtown in a busy September before facing Northern, McDonough, Patuxent and Chopticon in October to complete the slate.