Leonardtown High School quarterback Dreylan Howard rolls out to his left looking for an open receiver in last Friday's playoff game against visiting South River. In its first home playoff game in school history, Leonartown upended South River 28-9 to earn a spot in the second round at Arundel this Friday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Football players from Leonardtown High School burst through the banner held up the school's cheerleaders prior to the start of last Friday's playoff game against South River Seahawks. In its first home playoff game in school history, Leonardtown upended South River 28-9 to earn a spot in this Friday's game at Arundel.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Leonardtown head football coach Justin Cunningham addresses his players after the game on Friday night following the Raiders' 28-9 victory over visiting South River in the first home playoff game in the program's history.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Leonardtown High School running backs Matthew Berry, left, and Alan Nelson, center, and quarterback Draylen Howard accounted for all four touchdowns last Friday when the Raiders upended visiting South River 28-9 in the school's first home playoff game since its inception.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Leonardtown High School cheerleaders hoist a banner at the entrance to the field for the Raiders' football players prior to their playoff game last Friday night against the South River Seahawks. In its first home playoff game in school history, Leonardtown upended South River 28-9 to advance to this Friday's game at top seed Arundel.
Staff photo by Ted Black
The scoreboard at Leonardtown High School tells the tale as the Raiders upended visiting South River in their first home playoff game in school history. Leonardtown will next travel to Arundel to face the top seeded Wildcats in the second round of the playoffs.
After earning a chance to host the first playoff game in the program's history, the Leonardtown High School football team was looking to ride the emotional high of an unprecedented venture into a fast start and eventual lopsided victory over visiting South River of Anne Arundel County last Friday evening.
Leonardtown (6-4) may not have vaulted to the fast start the Raiders may have anticipated or wanted, actually spotting the visiting Seahawks an early 7-0 lead, but the hosts responded with a pair of touchdowns before halftime and eventually controlled the second half en route to a 28-9 victory. Leonardtown will next travel to Arundel (7-2), the top seed in the 4A/3A East Region playoffs, on Nov. 11 to face a Wildcats team perhaps freshened by an opening round bye.
"Give South River credit for taking the opening kickoff and driving the ball right down our throats," said Leonardtown coach Justin Cunningham. "But our guys responded right away. I thought we played a very physical game, especially in the second half. Our offensive line did a great job opening holes for our running backs."
Although Leonardtown perhaps arrived with the emotional momentum, South River (4-6) could not have asked for a better start. With its initial drive starting near midfield, South River marched 54 yards in 12 plays and devoured half the first quarter, most of them on runs from Trashaun Timmons, who carried nine times for 31 yards and found the end zone from five yards out on third down and goal.
After Leonardtown went three-and-out on its opening possession, South River reached midfield but bypassed a punt to seek a first down. The Raiders defense was up to the task, recording a sack and gaining possession at the Seahawks' 40. On the third play of the second quarter, running back Alan Nelson scored on a 36-yard run and then added the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
"Really, all the credit goes to the offensive line," Nelson said. "They opened some holes for me and we just followed their blocks. When i scored that first touchdown it felt great. Then when I got the last one, I was determined not to be stopped."
At the midway point of the second quarter, Berry opened the drive with three runs for 38 yards then quarterback Dreylen Howard found a running lane between defenders and raced 52 yards for a score that vaulted the Raiders to a 15-7 halftime advantage. South River could only manage one more score, a safety on a botched exchange by the Raiders in their own end zone.
But after being pinned twice in the shadow of their own goal post in the third quarter, the Raiders had a definitive response. Berry scampered 70 yards up the middle then after two keepers from Howard netted another 10 yards, it was Berry who burst through the middle again for a 10-yard touchdown run that gave the hosts a 22-9 lead with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
"All the credit has to go to those guys up front," Berry said. "Their blocks opened the way for me. When I saw that hole I just got through it and tried to run as far as I can as fast as I can."
With under four minutes remaining in the contest, Leonardtown benefited from a third South River turnover and the Raiders sealed the verdict four plays later. Nelson capped the historic occasion with a 15-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining to account for the final points of the night.