After earning a chance to host the first playoff game in the program's history, the Leonardtown High School football team was looking to ride the emotional high of an unprecedented venture into a fast start and eventual lopsided victory over visiting South River of Anne Arundel County last Friday evening.

Leonardtown (6-4) may not have vaulted to the fast start the Raiders may have anticipated or wanted, actually spotting the visiting Seahawks an early 7-0 lead, but the hosts responded with a pair of touchdowns before halftime and eventually controlled the second half en route to a 28-9 victory. Leonardtown will next travel to Arundel (7-2), the top seed in the 4A/3A East Region playoffs, on Nov. 11 to face a Wildcats team perhaps freshened by an opening round bye.

