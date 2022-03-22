One day before celebrating her 17th birthday, Leonardtown High School junior Kenzie Island gave herself a pair of early presents by delivering the first goal for the Raiders on their new turf field in a 21-1 victory over visiting Lackey High on a day that also belatedly signified her return to good health.
Island is recovering from surgery to counter chronic exertion compartment syndrome, which is an exercise-induced muscle and nerve condition that causes pain, swelling and sometimes disability in the arms and legs of athletes. Island still bears some scars on her lower leg, but Monday afternoon they were a distant memory after the junior scored four goals, including the historic first one, in the Raiders' comfortable victory.
"Today was my first game back, so being able to score the first goal really meant a lot," said Island, one of six Raiders to score at least two goals on Monday. "I am so glad just to be able to play this season. Being able to play on this new field is really great. Then being able to score the first goal for the program on this field was just an incredible feeling."
Island and Julia Mattingly each tallied four goals on Monday, while Rae Ann Knowlton scored three times and Taylor Wysokinski, Megan Gray and Rachel Rothstein each added two more. Leonardtown will host both the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys and girls lacrosse championships on May 9, a fact that Mattingly highlighted and Raiders' coach Cynthia Lisa attempted to downplay.
"Since we're hosting the SMAC championship game, one of our goals is to be in that game," Mattingly said. "Today we were able to get everyone involved in our attack and we played well on both ends of the field. We would like to be able to win as many games as possible and then be playing here in the SMAC championship game."
"We played well today, but it was just our first game and I don't want them thinking about the SMAC Championship game yet," Lisa said. "I want them to take it one game at a time. We have a lot of good competition in our league, so we can't look past anyone. Our main focus now is on Friday's game [at North Point]."
Lackey appeared overmatched from the outset as the Raiders scored four times in the first three minutes and vaulted to a 10-0 lead before the Chargers' Isabel Raleigh ended the hosts' shutout bid with 10 minutes left in the first half. That proved to be the highlight of the occasion for both the Lackey girls and boys teams on hand for the twin-bill as the Raiders countered with the next 11 goals.
"We knew what we were up against when we came over here today," said Lackey coach Matt Martin. "Actually, I was afraid it would be much worse. But we're young and a lot of these girls didn't get to have a whole season last year. The girls have continued to work hard in practice and I thought they played hard all the way to the end today."