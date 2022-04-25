Three days after being upended by Northern High School in a lopsided affair, the Leonardtown High School girls lacrosse team made equally quick work of host Great Mills in a 22-4 game last Friday on a day when the Raiders earned a hint of redemption for their previous performance.
Leonardtown had been trounced 20-6 by the unbeaten Patriots on a cold, windy evening at Northern, but last Friday evening it was the Raiders who emerged as the more confident, more aggressive team. Leonardtown scored the game's first seven goals before Great Mills' senior Lily Yeatman ended the visitors' shutout bid with what proved to be the Hornets' only goal of the first half.
"I definitely thought we came out with a lot more energy today," said Leonardtown senior Promise Morgan, who is headed to Wagner University of women's lacrosse. "We were able to win the draws and run our offense and execute really well right from the start. We played much better today than we did [on Tuesday] and it showed."
"We definitely played with a lot more confidence today," said Raiders' senior Anna DiRenzo, who is headed to Towson University to major in business and play club lacrosse. "We did a much better job passing and taking good shots. I think we gained a lot of our confidence back. We have a lot of tough competition in our region, but we'll see how far we can get."
Great Mills coach Mark McLeod would not comment about the game afterward and did not offer any of his players to speak with the media.
Four different Hornets — Yeatman, Victoria Sabella, Sarah Brookhart and Izzy Harden — scored one goal apiece in the lopsided setback.
After being limited to only six goals in 50 minutes of play on Tuesday at Northern, Leonardtown came out far more confident and aggressive last Friday at Great Mills. The Raiders scored seven times in the first 12 minutes, with DiRenzo, Julia Mattingly, Rachel Rothstein and Taylor Wysokinski all contributing to the early onslaught.
Great Mills ended the Raiders' brief bid for a shutout when Yeatman tallied with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half, but the host Hornets would not dent the scoreboard again before the intermission. Leonardtown ended the half with a 6-0 run on goals from Rothstein, Elena Blodnikar, RaeAnn Knowles and Mattingly, which invoked the running clock before the intermission.
Brookhart scored the second half's first goal for the Hornets, but Leonardtown again countered with five unanswered tallies including two from Kenzie Island and one each from Mattingly, Megan Gray and Wysokinski. Harden and Sabella scored two minutes apart for the Hornets to trim the gap to 19-4, but the Raiders got the last three goals as Island, Morgan and Knowlton each scored amid the running clock.