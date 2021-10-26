After watching their male classmates capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys soccer championship from the visiting grandstands underneath temporary tents at North Point High School, the Leonardtown High School girls' soccer team Monday evening completed a soggy sweep for the Raiders when they blanked Huntingtown High 4-0 in the SMAC girls soccer championship.
Leonardtown had edged Huntingtown 2-1 in overtime when the two teams met one week earlier, giving the Raiders a hint of revenge for last year's 1-0 setback to the Hurricanes in the SMAC Chesapeake Division championship game. But Monday evening, amid intermittent downpours, Leonardtown got four goals from three different players and sophomore keeper Katie Thompson shut out the prolific Hurricanes.
"I thought we did a really job controlling the midfield," said Leonardtown coach Jen Henderson. "I could not have asked for anything more from our defenders and our goalie. We kept the pressure on them right from the start. We might have came out a little nervous, but we got immediate control of our emotions and played really well."
Leonardtown controlled play from the outset and the Raiders got on the board just past the midway point of the first half when freshman Addison Campbell drilled a shot past Huntingtown senior keeper Emma Cox and into the right corner of the net. Minutes later the Raiders stretched the lead to 2-0 when Adriana Rojas sent a low shot that went through Cox's arms and legs.
"We really have been battling a lot of injuries this week," said Huntingtown coach Scott Cleary. "We've got three girls fighting ankle injuries and they scored a couple of goals on plays where we didn't clear the ball. Emma misplayed that one, but the other goals were really not her fault."
Staked to a 2-0 halftime advantage, Leonardtown hardly resorted to a conservative approach in the second half. The Raiders again stayed on the attack and Rojas notched her second goal of the game midway through the half. As the rains intensified, Leonardtown remained persistent on offense and the Raiders tallied again when freshman Yasmeen Bouhussein scored with roughly five minutes remaining.
Leonardtown seniors Isabella "Bubbles" Dever and Brook Henderson may not have scored, but they commanded a lot of attention from the Huntingtown defenders and gave their youthful attackers plenty of scoring chances. Cox may have struggled some in net, but Hurricanes' defender Bre'elle Dean was a genuine bright spot for the Hurricanes, earning plaudits from both coaches.
