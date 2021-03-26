Conditions may not have been ideal for the various golfers from Great Mills and Leonardtown high schools who ventured out to Breton Bay Golf and Country Club last week for their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference match, but those who completed the course promptly found little objectionable.
Leonardtown (1-1) edged St. Mary’s County rival Great Mills 196-209, although one youthful player was clearly the center of attention. Raiders’ freshman Ian Jameson fired the low round of two-over-par 38, 12 strokes better than teammate Jake Sohne (50). Jackson Duke and Trevor Bowes shot identical rounds of 54 for Leonardtown.
“The course was in good shape considering it’s still winter,” Jameson said. “I thought I played pretty well the whole round. This is my home course. Today was my best round here for nine holes and I have shot 78 for 18 [holes]. I just want to get better and keep playing to my ability.”
Leonardtown first-year coach Dave Darden was impressed with Jameson’s effort and commended the players from both teams for their performance last Wednesday.
“Everyone here played very well,” Darden said. “Ian played much better today than he did last week at Wicomico Shores. He finished the day with a real nice par [on No. 18]. Overall, it was fun to watch these guys play today.”
Great Mills (2-1) was led by Mason Chandler (50) and twin brother Kayden Chandler (51), followed by Connor Eagan (53) and Cameron Huffman (55). Great Mills had won its opening matches two days earlier against Calvert and Patuxent, but last Wednesday the Hornets were basically felled by Jameson’s stellar round.
At Wicomico Shores on Wednesday, Huntingtown (177) edged Chopticon (182) and Calvert (229). Junior Jordan Richards (42), Grant Boswell (43), Nadia Megasman (45) and Blake Nichols (47) led the Hurricanes, while Tyler Quade (42), Sam Nebel (46), Sydney Gatton (47) and Cody Colliflower (47) led the Braves. Nick Jones (53) fired the low round for the Cavaliers.
This Wednesday, March 31, Breton Bay will host Leonardtown, Northern and Calvert while Chesapeake Hills will host the Great Mills-Huntingtown match. Golfers from Chopticon and Patuxent will meet at Wicomico Shores. On April 7, Breton Bay will host the St. Mary’s County championships and Chesapeake Hills will host the Calvert County title. Then on April 14, all of the golfers will head to Chesapeake Hills for the conference championships, an 18-hole event beginning at 9 am.
