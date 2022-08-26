Leonardtown fourth-year football coach Justin Cunningham talks to his players on Thursday, Aug. 11, after the team’s second day of tryouts. Cunningham saw more than 130 potential players arrive for the first day of tryouts one day earlier, including over 50 freshmen.
Leonardtown High School quarterback Martin Wilson looks surveys the field prior to taking a shotgun snap in last season’s game at Northern. The Raiders trailed 21-12 at the intermission and were eventually upended by the host Patriots, 42-12, in their SMAC contest.
Staff photo by Ted Black
While the first two decades of the 21st century were unkind to the Leonardtown High School football program, the outlook for the upcoming season appears to be considerably brighter as fourth-year coach Justin Cunningham had over 130 players at the first week of tryouts, including more than 50 freshmen.
“We had so many kids show up for tryouts that this is probably the first year that I won’t be able to keep everybody,” said Cunningham, whose team will host McDonough in the season opener. “In a way, that’s a good problem to have. The interest in the program continues to grow each year since I’ve been here. My first year we had close to 60 guys and last year we had 82.”
While Cunningham and his coaching staff and bevy of players are hardly looking past the Raiders’ season opener against the Rams, a glimpse at the team’s subsequent games in September offers a genuine acid test for any program looking to prove itself in the conference. One week later Leonardtown will host Huntingtown, then travel to St. Charles, host North Point then venture to Northern, the defending 3A state champions.
Leonardtown’s October slate begins with a home game against cross county rival Chopitcon, followed by a home game against another St. Mary’s team, Great Mills, before ending with Charles County foes Lackey at home then a road contest at Thomas Stone. Regardless of their record, Leonardtown, as will be the case for all the high school football teams across the state, will get at least one playoff game the first weekend in November.
“It’s a long season, but I think the kids are excited about it,” Cunningham said. “This will be the first football team here that gets to play an entire season on the new turf field that we added in the spring. We have a lot of top-tier programs on the schedule this season, but for us it all starts with week one against McDonough here. [Rams’ coach] Brock [Virts] is doing a great job over there with that program, so right now that’s our only focus.”