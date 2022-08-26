While the first two decades of the 21st century were unkind to the Leonardtown High School football program, the outlook for the upcoming season appears to be considerably brighter as fourth-year coach Justin Cunningham had over 130 players at the first week of tryouts, including more than 50 freshmen.

“We had so many kids show up for tryouts that this is probably the first year that I won’t be able to keep everybody,” said Cunningham, whose team will host McDonough in the season opener. “In a way, that’s a good problem to have. The interest in the program continues to grow each year since I’ve been here. My first year we had close to 60 guys and last year we had 82.”

