Leonardtown High School's Peter Imhof leads the pack into the first turn of the boys' 1,600-meter run on Tuesday afternoon. Imhof won that event as well as the 800 and will be seeking a pair of individual victories next week at the annual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship meet at St. Charles.
Northern High School sophomore Gentry Bowie opens a clear lead heading into the final lap of the girls' 800-meter run on Tuesday afternoon at Leonardtown after earlier capturing the 1,600 in a new personal best clocking.
Leonardtown High School's Maddie Villareal clears her last attempt at 4 feet, 4 inches in the girls' high jump on Tuesday. Northern senior Trinity Maurice would eventually prevail in that event with a best jump of 5 feet even.
Leonardtown High School's Peter Imhof leads the pack into the first turn of the boys' 1,600-meter run on Tuesday afternoon. Imhof won that event as well as the 800 and will be seeking a pair of individual victories next week at the annual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship meet at St. Charles.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior Trinity Maurice clears her final attempt at 4 feet, 10 inches and later cleared 5 feet even to capture the girls' high jump at Leonardtown High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Great Mills High School senior KaVon Turner edges clear from his foes in the lane to capture the fast heat of the boys' 200-meter dash in 22.6 seconds on Tuesday afternoon at Leonardtown High School.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School sophomore Gentry Bowie opens a clear lead heading into the final lap of the girls' 800-meter run on Tuesday afternoon at Leonardtown after earlier capturing the 1,600 in a new personal best clocking.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Leonardtown High School's Maddie Villareal clears her last attempt at 4 feet, 4 inches in the girls' high jump on Tuesday. Northern senior Trinity Maurice would eventually prevail in that event with a best jump of 5 feet even.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Leonardtown High School's Peter Imhof heads into the final lap of the boys' 1,600-meter run with a clear lead and the Raiders' junior captured that event as well as the 800 later on the program.
Athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference that convened at Leonardtown High School on Tuesday for their last chance to prep for next week's two-day SMAC Championship meet at St. Charles High School braved much cooler climes than they expected and are likely to see next week.
Leonardtown High School junior Peter Imhof has been among the top distance runners throughout the outdoor season and now the Raiders' one-mile and two-mile specialist has already opted to leave his teammates a year earlier than expected. Imhof is not moving or transferring to another area school but instead graduating one year early after meeting all of the requirements of any high school graduate.
"It really happened almost all of a sudden," said Imhof, who won both the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter (4:30.2) on Tuesday in his final home meet as a member of the Raiders. "I needed to take one extra English class to fit all of the basic requirements of any senior and I had all of the other requirements covered. So this summer I will be heading to High Point [University] in North Carolina to major in Engineering and run track down there."
While Imhof has already solidified his plans to graduate a year early, Northern sophomore Gentry Bowie is gradually establishing herself among the top middle distance runners among SMAC underclassmen. On Tuesday afternoon, Bowie captured the 1,600 then returned later in the day to take the 800 (2:27.8) and she has already set her sights on several tangible goals beginning next week.
"I was really excited for the mile today," Bowie said. "I knew I would have a chance to race [Leonardtown sophomore] Emily [Mauer] and I knew she was going to push me to run faster so I could break 5:20. Then in the 800 I just wanted to go out and work on my speed for the first two laps. Now I would like to place high at the next meets and score points to help us win SMAC, region and states."
Northern senior Trinity Maurice easily won the girls' high jump on Tuesday with a best of 5 feet even, while Leonardtown's Maddie Villareal and Great Mills' sophomore Emilee Linan both peaked at 4 feet, 4 inches. While Maurice will be among the serious contenders for the SMAC title in that event next week, Linan used the opportunity to continue to hone her skills.
"It's all about the approach for me," Linan said. "Every day at practice I just keep working on my technique. I was happy with clearing 4'4" today here. Of course, I want to keep doing better and jumping higher. It's all about creating enough momentum before you jump."
Through unofficial results, Leonardtown boys appeared to top the meet in overall points against the three other schools at the meet, while on the girls side the Northern High team came away with three wins against Leonardtown, Westlake and Great Mills.