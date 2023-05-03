Athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference that convened at Leonardtown High School on Tuesday for their last chance to prep for next week's two-day SMAC Championship meet at St. Charles High School braved much cooler climes than they expected and are likely to see next week.

Leonardtown High School junior Peter Imhof has been among the top distance runners throughout the outdoor season and now the Raiders' one-mile and two-mile specialist has already opted to leave his teammates a year earlier than expected. Imhof is not moving or transferring to another area school but instead graduating one year early after meeting all of the requirements of any high school graduate.


