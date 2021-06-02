What began as a sunny, mild spring afternoon on Tuesday for members of the Leonardtown High School boys and girls lacrosse teams seeking to cap perfect spring campaigns against visiting undefeated squads from Huntingtown ended up offering a gloomy horizon for the host squads.
In the first contest, the Leonardtown (6-1) boys' lacrosse team actually led 1-0 early on a goal by Andy Losche two minutes into the game. But that would prove to be the highlight of the outing for both the boys and girls teams as Huntingtown scored 15 unanswered goals at one stretch as the Hurricanes cruised to a 15-2 victory over the Raiders. Trevor Bowes scored a relatively meaningless goal for the hosts with three minutes remaining in the game, ending a 43-minute drought.
"At halftime, we talked about winning the draws and playing with more energy," said Leonardtown sophomore Brett Redmond. "It was still close at halftime [5-1, Huntingtown], but we had to play with more energy in the second half. That third quarter they came out faster and they pulled away."
Huntingtown owned a modest, 5-1 lead at the intermission, so the Leonardtown chances for a comeback hinged on a strong third period. But the Hurricanes proved to own that frame as well, scoring all six goals to take an 11-1 lead into the fourth. Huntingtown methodically continued the onslaught in the final frame, netting the first four goals of the quarter before Bowes ended the prolonged drought for the hosts.
In the girls' game that followed, the margin of defeat was similar although the Leonardtown (6-1) girls never actually led at any point. Huntingtown scored the game's first seven goals and owned an 11-3 advantage at intermission. Much of the second half was played under a running clock as the Hurricanes limited the hosts to a single goal from sophomore McKenzie Island in the final 25 minutes of play.
"We just came out with the wrong type of energy," said junior Promise Morgan, who scored one goal in the first half. "We just needed to come out and play a lot faster early. When you play a great team like Huntingtown, you have to start off fast. You can't let them get off to a fast start and get all of the momentum."
Both the Leonardtown boys and girls lacrosse teams will now head into their respective 4A East Region playoffs, although neither Raiders' squad is heading into the postseason with any genuine momentum following Tuesday's lopsided setbacks. Both teams are scheduled to play La Plata on Friday in a pair of scrimmages at Leonardtown.