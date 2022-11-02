During a season in which both teams were expected to be in a genuine rebuilding mode, the Leonardtown High School volleyball team edged Huntingtown High in five sets on Tuesday evening to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship at Northern.

Both Huntingtown and Leonardtown had reached their respective state championship matches last fall with senior-laden rosters and a modest rebuild was expected from both squads this season. But Tuesday evening the Raiders continued their reloading trend by edging the Hurricanes 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-5 less than one week after sweeping them in straight sets.

