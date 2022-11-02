Leonardtown High School volleyball players Gracie Zartman, Julia Mattingly and Morgan Johnson are all smiles surrounding the ceremonial plaque after the Raiders edged Huntingtown in five sets to capture the SMAC Volleyball Championship at Northern on Tuesday.
Leonardtown High School volleyball players Gretchen Brady, Gracie Zartman and Morgan Johnson get in position defensively in the first set of Tuesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship match against Huntingtown at Northern. The Raiders upended the Hurricanes in five sets, taking the fifth set 15-5.
Huntingtown High School's Kaleigh Wiseman goes up for a jump serve in the first set of Tuesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship match against Leonardtown at Northern. Wiseman and the Hurricanes suffered a five-set setback against the Raiders on Tuesday.
Leonardtown High School volleyball players Gabbi Broadus, Julia Mattingly and Gretchen Brady prepare for a serve during Tuesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship against Huntingtown at Northern, eventually won by the Raiders in five sets.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
During a season in which both teams were expected to be in a genuine rebuilding mode, the Leonardtown High School volleyball team edged Huntingtown High in five sets on Tuesday evening to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship at Northern.
Both Huntingtown and Leonardtown had reached their respective state championship matches last fall with senior-laden rosters and a modest rebuild was expected from both squads this season. But Tuesday evening the Raiders continued their reloading trend by edging the Hurricanes 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-5 less than one week after sweeping them in straight sets.
Leonardtown, which will head into the 4A East Region playoffs as the top seed, had rebounded from a narrow setback in the first set to claim the second set handily and then prevailed in the third set. With the chance to end the match in the fourth set, however, the Raiders squandered the opportunity and the Hurricanes rallied for a 25-23 victory to force a fifth-set tie-breaker.
In the fifth set, however, it was Leonardtown that performed like a seasoned, veteran squad while the Hurricanes execution faltered. Leonardtown got brief service runs from Gabbi Broadus and setter Morgan Johnson for an early 9-2 lead and later reserve Carleigh Thayer ended the match with three straight service winners for a lopsided 15-5 victory. Leonardtown outscored Huntingtown 111-93 over the course of the match.
Johnson enjoyed brief service runs in each game, but she performed superbly in her primary role as the Raiders' setter on Tuesday, distributing the ball to outside hitters Julia Mattingly, Gracie Zartman and Broadus while middle hitters Gretchen Brady and Katherine McHugh provided pivotal kills during the fifth set. A Brady kill sparked a service run from Johnson and one from McHugh ended the match.
"It was great to have so many girls to be able to distribute the ball to," Johnson said. "It wasn't just one player, there were three or four that came through. It all starts with our passing. We were able to execute so well together that fifth set. The last month of the season we have really gelled together as a team."
Huntingtown senior libero Katy Swanson is typically the smallest player on the floor for either squad during any match, but Tuesday evening she covered the floor superbly for digs, passes and serves that were vital at certain points. Setter Shelbey Wilson also did well getting the ball to outside hitters Emma Huth, Ella Williams and Kaleigh Wiseman for crucial points.
"They beat us pretty good the last time we played them," Swanson said. "But winning that first set tonight gave us a lot of confidence. They just got off to such a fast start in the fifth set. Once we fell behind early, it was tough to come back. But we're not done yet. We still have regional playoffs."
Huntingtown and Leonardtown will go their separate ways for the upcoming regional playoffs, but the Hurricanes will likely make a return trip to Northern for the 3A South Region final on Wednesday. Huntingtown, Leonardtown and Northern finished the regular season in a three-way tie for first, but the Patriots were the odd team out following a coin flip to decide the SMAC Championship match.
"We're definitely not done," said Mattingly, who recorded 15 kills over the course of the match, coincidentally matching her jersey number. "We've been playing with a lot of confidence the last month of the season. This [SMAC championship] is nice, but this is just the first step."