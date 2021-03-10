In the season opener for both Southern Maryland Athletic Conference squads on Monday evening, the Leonardtown High School volleyball team swept visiting county rival Chopticon, 25-11, 25-14, 25-23, in a contest pitting a pair of middle hitters with family ties.
Leonardtown (1-0) junior Shannen Litten and Chopticon (0-1) junior Lilly Reynolds were in relative close proximity to one another throughout the match, granted on opposite sides of the net, and both are related in another sense as distant cousins. Each player had moments of dominance with the Raiders enjoying a few more to earn the sweep in the season opener.
"It's always great playing against her," Litten said. "We were on the same club team for four or five years. I'm on a different club team now, but we had a lot of fun playing together. Tonight was a lot of fun. It was great just being able to get back on the court and play. We have a lot of good players on this team and most of them will be back next year."
Reynolds is part of a Braves squad that is also far from senior laden. After graduating the talented trio of Burch triplets last season, Chopticon heading into this season with only one senior, Christina Summerkamp, who plays libero, a designated back row player. At times the Braves youthful inexperience showed, but Reynolds' performance at the net and serving kept the match close through the third set.
"We're really young, but it was still great to be able to get out here and play tonight," said Reynolds, who also plays basketball and tennis for the school. "It's a lot more fun than being at home. I always look forward to playing against Shannen. I always have to know where she is on the court."
Five straight service winners from Campbell Jameson enabled Leonardtown to claim the second set comfortably, 25-14, and an early service run from Emily Gaddis gave the Raiders a 6-2 lead to start the third set. But the Braves battled back behind a service run from Helen Bailey and later another brief run by Bailey allowed the visitors to forge a modest 20-16 advantage.
With the prospects of a potential fourth set looming, Jameson provided another service run to bring the Raiders even at 21-all, with Litten delivering two kills in that span. With the game tied at 23-all, Leonardtown reached match point when Kira Snyder set Sam Newton for a side out kills then that tandem promptly ended it moments later with Litten serving when Snyder again set Newton for match point.
"This whole night was fun," said Newton, a junior who plays lacrosse for the school and also intends to pursue a career in journalism. "It's great finally being able to play some games. I thought the whole team tonight just played with so much energy. I'm really looking forward to playing more matches against some of the other teams in our league."