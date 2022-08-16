Leonardtown volleyball seeking to reload

Leonardtown High School junior Kara Willen works on her jump serve during a volleyball practice last week. The Raiders are the defending SMAC and 4A East Region champions heading into their season opener on Sept. 8 against Catonsville.
Following a genuinely successful season in which he guided the squad to the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship, the 4A East Region title and a berth in the 4A state finals last fall, Leonardtown High School volleyball coach Steve Correll is hardly viewing the upcoming campaign as a rebuilding season.
Although Leonardtown graduated the bulk of its starters from last year's 4A state runner-up squad, including SMAC player of year Sam Newton, setter Kira Snyder and middle blocker Shannen Litten, Correll is hardly conceding the SMAC title to preseason favorite, Northern, which retained its entire starting unit from last year's SMAC and 3A South Region runner-up squad.
"Some of the girls who are back this year got valuable playing time last year and they're hungry to make the same run the team did a year ago," said Correll, now in his 29th season at the helm of the Raiders volleyball program. "They've already got that hunger in their bellies. [Northern coach] Bobby [Gibbons] only lost one [senior] and he had a really good team last year, so he's definitely got the team to beat this year."
Leonardtown, which will open its regular season slate against Catonsville in a non-conference match on Sept. 8, will have Julia Mattingly back at outside hitter, Kate McCue in the middle, Delaney Macomber playing right side and Gabbi Broadus as a defensive specialist. Among the biggest losses to graduation was Snyder, a superb setter for four seasons, but Correll believes he has an ample replacement.
"Julia came in gave us a lot of time on the floor last year," Correll said of Mattingly, who also played girls' lacrosse for the Raiders in the spring. "She was good last year and she's even better this year. Kate and Delaney and Gabbi got playing time in varsity matches last year, so they'll be OK. I'm going to be OK [for a] setter for the next three years — I'm not worried about that."
After opening the season against Catonsville, Leonardtown will host La Plata on Sept. 12 then later face prominent SMAC foes Northern on Sept. 28, travel to Chopticon on Oct. 10, host Great Mills on Oct. 24 then will end the regular season slate at Huntingtown on Oct. 26.
"Right now, our only focus is being ready for Catonsville," Correll said. "But we know we'll have to be ready for every match. Chopticon and Great Mills are both always tough matches and then once you go across the [Gov. Thomas Johnson] bridge, you know you're going to face quality opponents in Calvert County. There were two SMAC volleyball teams in state finals last year, so that really shows you how tough this league is every year."