Leonardtown volleyball seeking to reload

Leonardtown High School junior Kara Willen works on her jump serve during a volleyball practice last week. The Raiders are the defending SMAC and 4A East Region champions heading into their season opener on Sept. 8 against Catonsville.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

Following a genuinely successful season in which he guided the squad to the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship, the 4A East Region title and a berth in the 4A state finals last fall, Leonardtown High School volleyball coach Steve Correll is hardly viewing the upcoming campaign as a rebuilding season.

Although Leonardtown graduated the bulk of its starters from last year's 4A state runner-up squad, including SMAC player of year Sam Newton, setter Kira Snyder and middle blocker Shannen Litten, Correll is hardly conceding the SMAC title to preseason favorite, Northern, which retained its entire starting unit from last year's SMAC and 3A South Region runner-up squad.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews