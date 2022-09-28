One year after reaching the 4A state title for the first time in program history with a senior-laden roster, the Leonardtown High School volleyball team has displayed few signs of going through a rebuilding process during the early portion of the current season.

On Tuesday evening, Leonardtown (5-0) made quick work of host Patuxent (1-4) as the Raiders swept the host Panthers 25-9, 25-18 and 25-17 behind a bevy of quality serves and a tall, talented front row. Leonardtown's serving skills were prominent in the opener when the Raiders collected 18 service winners that included eight serving aces against a catatonic Panthers' back row.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews